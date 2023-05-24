Fuji has bolstered its beginner-friendly compact system camera range with the Fujifilm X-S20 – a lightweight APS-C shooter aimed at those who aren’t as au fait with manual controls, but still want rapid shooting, top-tier image processing and the ability to shoot high resolution video.

As well as inheriting the latest X-Processor 5 image processor from higher-end models such as the X-T5, the X-S20 also gains AI-based subject detection autofocus, a higher capacity battery and multiple movie modes – including a dedicated VLOG setting on the mode dial, a first for Fuji.

It was introduced at the firm’s X-Summit event, alongside a new XF 8mm F3.5 lens, giving Fuji owners a new ultra wide angle prime option to add to their camera bag.

Movies, frames and videos

The X-S20 lands with a very similar body to the X-S10. As before it foregoes the multiple manual dials of Fuji’s enthusiast-focused X-T series in favour of a single mode wheel, although twin command dials and the usual selection of PASM shooting modes mean experienced photographers will still feel right at home.

None of Fuji’s CSCs are exactly heavyweights, but at 491g before you bolt an X-mount lens on the front, the X-S20 seems like an ideal candidate for travelling photographers.

Ergonomics are largely unchanged, save for a slightly chunkier hand grip. The built-in EVF has a 2.36-million dot display with 0.62x magnification, while the vari-angle LCD screen has a 1.84-million dot panel. It can be quickly flipped out for self-portrait framing, or folded away to protect the screen while in transit.

It uses Fuji’s familiar back-illuminated 26.1MP X-Trans 4 APS-C sensor, which might not have the raw pixel count of an X-T5 or X-H2, but promises better high ISO and low light shooting with considerably less picture noise than the outgoing X-S10, thanks to its more advanced image processor. Five-axis IBIS also brings up to 7.0 stops of stabilisation.

The new image processor allows for 6.2K/30p video, as well as 4K/60p and 1080/240p recording. The new VLOG mode is purpose-built for selfie shooting, with bespoke Q menu shortcuts including quick access to product priority and background focus. Separate 3.5mm microphone and earphone ports make it a breeze to add external kit, and it also plays nicely with the firm’s TG-BT1 tripod grip accessory.

The other major upgrade is dramatically improved battery life, thanks to the same larger battery found in the X-T5 and other recent Fuji cameras. The company claims 800 shots per charge, more than twice that of the X-S10.

Prime cut

New and existing Fuji owners looking to squeeze more into every frame will want to also pick up the new XF 8mm F3.5 lens. It’s the widest of the entire Fuji XF range, with its 8mm focal length equivalent to 12mm in the 35mm format.

The weather-sealed lens is less than 53mm long and weighs 215g, so won’t weigh you down while out on a shoot, and despite its ultra wide angle it uses a fairly widespread 62mm filter thread, so should be compatible with a wider range of filters.

It’s made up of 12 lens elements in nine groups, with a 121 degree-diagonal viewing angle, and 112 degrees horizontal.

On sale now

The Fujifilm X-S20 is set to go on sale from the 29th of June, with prices starting from $1299/£1249 body only, £1349 with a 15-45mm, f/3.5-5.6 kit lens, or £1599 with an 18-55mm, f/2.8-4 kit lens (we don’t currently have US prices for the kits). The new 8mm prime lens can be also had for $799/£799 from the end of June onwards.