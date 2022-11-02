The Fuji X-T5 is a pixel-packed CSC that upholds tradition

Fujifilm might have embraced modernity elsewhere in its system camera line-up, but the new Fuji X-T5 remains committed to the old school. The fifth-gen CSC lands as the firm’s mainstream flagship, improving on the five star scoring X-T4 with a 40MP sensor but keeping dedicated dials for fans of manual controls.

It shares its 40.2MP X-Trans 5 sensor and X-Processor 5 image processor with the X-H2, which rocks a PASM dial (heresy in some Fuji owner circles) and top plate LCD display. There’s none of that for the X-T5: shutter speed, ISO and exposure compensation remain on separate physical dials, for that traditional SLR feel.

There’s plenty of tech underneath, with up to seven stops of in-body image stabilisation, 15fps continuous shooting (20fps when swapping from mechanical to electronic shutter) and 100% sensor coverage phase-detect autofocus. Fuji’s subject detection algorithms also make a return, detecting humans, pets and vehicles for rapid focusing. A 160MP pixel shift multi-shot mode will please landscape photographers, while everyone else can experiment with 19 different film simulation modes.

Another return to form for the X-T series is a 3-axis touchscreen viewfinder. Instead of the flip-out display seen on the outgoing X-T4, which could be a little cumbersome for low- and high-angle shooting, the X-T5 gets a flip up/down mechanism that can also angle to one side for surreptitious shooting. The move was apparently down to customer demand, with videographers expected to either stick with the X-T4 or make the jump to the X-H2.

That’s not to say the X-T5 can’t also shoot top-tier footage. Resolution tops out at 6.2k/30p, with 4K/60p recording possible at 10-bit 4:2:2 colour with Fuji’s F-log2 format in-camera. ProRes RAW and BlackMagic RAW are also possible to an external capture device. Stills shooting can be in 10-bit HEIF or RAW as well as JPEG, with in-camera RAW conversion available.

At 475g without a battery (or 557g with one fitted), the X-T5 is 50g lighter than the X-T4, and around 5% smaller. It’s a closer match to the original X-T1, while staying weather resistant and delivering 20% better battery life. Fuji reckons 740 frames is achievable in economy mode. There’s no battery grip this time out, though, as there wasn’t enough interest in one for the previous-gen camera.

The OLED electronic viewfinder has a slightly lower resolution and refresh rate to the X-H2, which also has a larger memory buffer for continuous shooting. That camera also supports CFexpress memory cards, while the X-T5 sticks with twin SD cards. Fuji has also included geotagging, tethered shooting, a 4K/60p webcam mode that doesn’t need any extra software, and 802.11ac Wi-Fi for wireless control and speedy file transfers.

The Fuji X-T5 goes on sale on the 17th of November, in black and silver colours. Prices are set to start at £1699 for the body only, rising to £2049 for an 18-55mm f/2.8-f/4 kit and topping out at £2149 for a 16-80mm f/4 kit.