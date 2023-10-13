Bowers & Wilkins revs out a McLaren Edition for its Zeppelin wireless speaker

Bowers & Wilkins is known for its rather exceptional gear; from top headphones to in-car audio, the brand certainly knows what its doing. An earlier collaboration with McLaren saw the PX8 cans come screeching over the line with a new design. Thanks to its popularity, the brands feel the need for speed and have something else up their sleeves. The balloon-shaped Zeppelin wireless speaker gets a lick of paint with a new McLaren Edition.

When we got our hands on Bowers & Wilkins‘ Zeppelin speaker, we scored it a perfect five stars in our review. We praised the wireless speaker’s “deeply impressive and enjoyable sound“. And the gadget now comes with a new design thanks to the McLaren Edition. The Zeppelin speaker now comes in two McLaren-inspired finishes: Galvanic Grey and Papaya Orange. They’re certainly striking colours, sure to look the part wherever you place the speaker.

Bowers & Wilkins’ Zeppelin is a complete stereo system in one speaker. This wireless smart speaker is designed for streaming, with easy compatibility with the top streaming services. Inside, you’ll find dedicated left and right speakers centred around a large 240W subwoofer. The result is room-filling stereo sound no rival can match. New to the McLaren Edition is wireless multi-room capability. Thanks to this, you can now hook up the Zeppelin with the Panorama 3 and Formation wireless speakers. You can connect these and control everything through the mobile app.

Fancy a racingly good wireless speaker? Bowers & Wilkins’ McLaren Edition Zeppelin is available directly from B&W and other selected retailers. It’ll set you back $899/£799 – a £150 over the original Zeppelin’s launch price. There’s also a limited-edition McLaren 60th Anniversary model with the Speedy Kiwi logo. It’s restricted to just 60 units, and is only available at select McLaren dealerships.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home