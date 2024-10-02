Bose’s second-gen SoundLink Flex could be the best outdoor speaker

The Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker is a fantastic portable device perfect for music lovers who are always on the go. Its weatherproof and dustproof design makes it ideal for outdoor use. In fact, it’s one of our top picks of outdoor speakers. And it’s now even better, thanks to a new second-gen version from Bose.

Bose app compatibility has landed, meaning users can now connect their Flex to the Bose app. This lets you dive into all sorts of customisation options. You can finally fiddle with the equaliser and create a SimpleSync connection with another Bose speaker. There’s also a new Shortcut button, pinched from the SoundLink Max. Via the app, this button is fully customisable, letting you set your favourite functions for quick access.

Audiophiles will be pleased to hear the second-gen model now supports AAC and aptX codecs. So, whether you’re an iPhone user or rocking a Snapdragon-equipped Android, audio quality’s about to get a serious boost. Aesthetic types can also celebrate the new colour options. While Black, Blue Dusk, and Sandstone stick around, while Bose has introduced a fresh Alpine Sage option.

Of course, the new speaker retains all the rugged features that made the original a hit. The SoundLink Flex still offers a custom transducer, delivering punchy bass and crisp clarity. Bose’s PositionIQ tech adjusts the sound to fit wherever you’ve plonked it – even if it’s dangling from your bag via the fabric utility loop. The IP67 rating means you won’t be stressing if it gets wet or dusty. And with 12 hours of battery life, this little speaker is more than ready for a long day out.

The price still comes in at £150. You can grab the new SoundLink Flex from Bose’s website, Amazon, and other usual suspects.