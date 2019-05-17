Puro Sound Labs launches kid-friendly noise cancelling headphones in the UK

Children's headphones maker Puro Sound Labs has finally launched its kid-friendly PuroQuiet (£99) noise cancelling cans in the UK. The studio-grade wireless headphones have been designed specifically for sprogs, meaning volume is limited to 85dB to prevent your little'uns from causing gradual but permanent hearing damage by cranking the sound up too high. Noise cancelling can be turned on by flicking the ANC switch, helping to block out daily noise and background sounds of up to 22dB. That means (tiny) users will be able to enjoy crystal clear audio, and might also help parents keep their kids calm in unfamiliar and loud environments like airports and trains.