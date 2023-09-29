Our pick of the best gifts for kids for Christmas 2023

Nintendo Pokémon Go Plus +

Being a modern-day Pokémon trainer is hard work, so why not let the Bluetooth Go Plus + automatically spin PokéStops or throw Poké Balls to catch new recruits without ever having to fire up the app itself? Combine it with the Pokémon Sleep app, place it by your pillow, and you’ll be able to track your sleep too, drifting off to the dulcet tones of a built-in Pikachu, which unlocks more sounds the longer you use the app. A well-designed jack of niche trades.

Petoi Robot Dog Bittle X

Bittle X is a rather sprightly palm-sized robotic dog that’s ideal for tinkerers and budding coders. With the ability to respond to voice commands and arriving with over 35 predefined actions including sit, play dead, and backflip, there’s plenty of fun to be had straight out of the box. It’s its ability to teach how to code, though, that makes this puppy more than just a fleeting present for Christmas.

LEGO Technic Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica

With miniature moving pistons, functional steering, and all the authentic details that make a bona fide Huracán poster-worthy, this Tecnica set is an accessible entry point to Lego’s Technica range, with 806 pieces making it a fun, challenging build for anyone over the age of nine. Far more affordable than the real thing, with no astronomical insurance or gawking onlookers in sight.

Tonies Sleepy Sheep Night Light Audio Character

Tonies have taken bedrooms over by storm, and it’s no wonder. Small, cute figurines that automatically play stories and songs when placed on a magical speaker cube? Best we had was a digital radio stuck on Radio 4. But we digress. This particular figurine is a rather adorable sleepy sheep that’s pre-loaded with 90 minutes of relaxing melodies, with the ability to let you record your own. It doubles up as a night light too, for extra cosy functionality.

Nokia T10 Tablet With Kids Cover

Nokia’s T10 is a solid budget tablet in its own right, but coupled with a colourful durable water-resistant cover for protection from life’s inevitable mishaps, it’s more likely to survive than most. Google Kids Space helps ensure that only suitable content is accessible, while a headphone jack (remember those?) offers an easy way to keep Peppa’s inane musings away from the rest of us.

Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels

Govee’s hexagonal light panels are the perfect addition to bedrooms gaming dens, and anywhere else that needs a dash of personalised RGB LED-lit colour. This starter kit features 10 panels which can be arranged to create any pattern that happens to please the eye, with app control and Alexa/Google Assistant support making for easy customisation and operation. It can even pulse in time to music, videos, and games, for some extra immersion.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) Kids

The funky galaxy-patterned Echo Show 5 Kids is the same as the regular version, albeit with a much more glamorous paint job. Looks aside, all the regular features are present and accounted for, including Alexa’s smart assistant skills, apps, and more. This model also includes a one-year Amazon Kids+ subscription which unlocks thousands of child-friendly songs, videos, and Audible books. But it’s the two-year worry-free guarantee that’s the real winner here.

Puro Sound Labs BT2200-Plus

Headphones for children are a necessity if you want to avoid plaguing the world with the sounds of whatever CGI show they happen to be obsessed with. Despite your best intentions of lowering the volume though, there’s nothing stopping tiny hands from cranking up the volume to potentially dangerous levels. Volume-limiting headphones like this set from Puro put your mind at ease, ensuring that nothing goes above 85 dB. With interchangeable on-ear/over-ear cups and a range of colours, this is the perfect accessory to pair with the new tablet that Santa brought.

Nerf Pro Gelfire Mythic Blaster

Tired of forever picking up Nerf darts? Does your back need a rest? Are you forever finding blue bits of foam scattered around the house? Enter the Mythic Blaster and its specially designed Gelfire rounds — soft, super-absorbent polymer projectiles that can be fired at high speed, leaving nothing but a quickly-drying trace of non-staining, biodegradable liquid. Not only do they shoot further than darts, but there’s zero cleanup or picking up required. Though you will, of course, be asked to order refills within a few hours.

Yoto Player (3rd Generation)

The third-generation Yoto Player champions screen-free fun by letting children listen, learn, and play with specially designed cards which unlock a whole world of auditory fun. With a 24-hour battery, a built-in night light, and a vast library of useful sleep sounds and alarms, it’s the bedside wonderclock we never had.

Raspberry Pi 5

With a new in-house 2.4GHz quad-core processor, the Raspberry Pi 5 delivers up to three times more power compared to its predecessor. The upshot of this extra grunt is the capability to deliver dual 4K60 output over HDMI. Coupled with other internal improvements that enable simultaneous camera connections, it unlocks a wonderful new world of tinkering possibilities for adventurers coders and creators alike.

Hogwarts Legacy Storage Box/Folding Chair

Being a modern-day Pokémon trainer is hard work, so why not let the Bluetooth Go Plus + automatically spin PokéStops or throw Poké Balls to catch new recruits without ever having to fire up the app itself? Combine it with the Pokémon Sleep app, place it by your pillow, and you’ll be able to track your sleep too, drifting off to the dulcet tones of a built-in Pikachu, which unlocks more sounds the longer you use the app. A well-designed jack of niche trades.

Belkin Soundform Nano

If you know all the words to Baby Shark then you probably should have bought your nipper some headphones a long time ago – and with these Bluetooth buds you can save your own ears from any more sonic torture while knowing the little one’s are protected. They have an 85Db volume limiter, offer five hours of playtime with another 19 stored in the charging case. They’re water- and sweat-resistant too, so hopefully won’t need replacing by January.