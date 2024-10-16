These might be the perfect headphones for your little ones

We know that headphones come in all shapes and sizes. But what about for your little ones? JBL’s newest Junior cans might be the best headphone pick for kids. Packing volume limits and playtime controls into vibrant designs, they’re definitely ones to look out for as a gift with Christmas right around the corner.

There are three models to pick from in the range. The wireless JBL Junior 470NC and JBL Junior 320BT are designed for children aged 3-8. They feature an 85dB volume limit, so your little ones’ ears aren’t blasted into oblivion, and fun add-ons like a personalised countdown reminder. There’s also a wired version, the JBL Junior 320, if you prefer to keep things a little more old school.

The magic doesn’t end with the sound quality, though. JBL’s gone full parental-control ninja on this one. The 470NC and 320BT pair with the JBL Headphones app. Here, parents can set maximum listening time, monitor volume levels, and even throw in a recorded voice note for those little “time-up” moments. Yes, you can actually send your voice through their headphones like a Jedi master reminding them it’s time to stop watching TikToks.

Plus, with Active Noise Cancelling on the 470NC, your kids can get lost in their audio bubble without the world barging in. These headphones are compact and foldable, with up to 50 hours of battery life, meaning fewer meltdowns over dead devices during road trips. And if your little ones like switching between your phone and their tablet, the multi-point connection makes it seamless.

In a cheeky twist, the packaging isn’t just landfill-bound nonsense either. It doubles as a stand for your kids’ tablet, and can be personalised with stickers. The JBL Junior 470NC, Junior 320BT, and the wired Junior 320 are available now at £70/€80, £40/€50, and £20/€30, respectively. You can grab them directly from JBL.