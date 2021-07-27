Nothing ear (1) make a splash with a cool transparent design and ANC

Whether you want for nothing, or want nothing to do with it, you ain’t seen nothing yet. We could go on, but it’s tiresome isn’t it? Meet the latest instalment from Carl Pei’s tech enterprise and the so blazingly hotly anticipated in-ears, that we almost forgot they might exist soon. The Nothing ear (1) sports a unique mostly transparent design with a boxy charging case and short stems similar to the Apple AirPods Pro, yet a touch smaller. We have it on good authority that 8-types of see-through glues were tested for that perfect invisible finish. Going against the grain, there’s a red dot to signal ‘right’ ear and a concave dip in the case which is not only a hoot to spin around your fingers, but it also keeps the buds secure in the case. Nothing ear (1) (£99) houses an 11.6mm driver in the impossibly light buds (4.7g each), Bluetooth 5.2, two noise cancellation options and they offer 5.7 hours listening time, which jumps to 34 hours with the charge case. Throw in wireless charging, water-resistance, gesture control and a ‘Find my Earbud’ feature, they’re simply nothing to sneeze at.