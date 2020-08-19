New Yamaha soundbars squeeze big sound into small packages

The buffest male Onthophagus taurus dung beetle can lift 1140 times its own body weight. Pretty impressive for something that’s only about a centimetre long. What’s that got to do with Yamaha’s new C20A (£219, pictured) and B20A (£249) soundbars? Well if its previous products are anything to go by, we’re expecting a similar size-to-sound performance. The 100-watt C20A is the more compact of the two at just 60cm wide, but you still get twin drivers and a 3in subwoofer. The metre-wide, 120-watt B20A has larger drivers and adds a pair of tweeters, plus it supports DTS Virtual:X, which is meant to simulate a full 7.1.4 surround-sound set-up. Both come with HDMI ARC connections, Bluetooth, and Yamaha’s Clear Voice mode. Plop one easily underneath your sensibly sized TV in the autumn.