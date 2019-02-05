Logitech's new advanced audio headset could take your battlestation to the next level

If you're a fan of bright lights and stellar sound, you're going to fall head over heels for the new Logitech G935 7.1 Lightsync ($169.99) wireless gaming headset. Pitched as the ultimate addition to any battlestation, the Lightsync combines Logitech's exclusive Pro-G 50mm audio driver with DTS Headphone: X 2.0 surround sound tech to deliver quality cinematic audio that simulates the 3D environments you're seeing on-screen. All of that audio goodness is crammed into a premium package built for comfort, with leatherette earpads, synchronised lighting, on-ear volume control, and an upgraded mic helping you stay (and look) sharp during those long play sessions.