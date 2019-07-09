The Logitech G Pro X will use Blue Voice mic tech to make you sound sublime

Logitech has expanded its G Pro range of gaming headsets with the new Pro X ($129.99). Designed to make you hear and sound like a pro (although we doubt it'll make you play like one), the Pro X features Blue VO!CE microphone technology that enables clean and crystal clear voice communication based on your individual preferences. It's a system that allows users to tune their voice so teammates can hear them during the thick of battle, or tailor their setup for viewers during a particularly frenetic stream. It also packs Logitech's exclusive Pro-G 50mm audio drivers, which have been crafted from a hybrid mesh material to create a "highly cinematic" sound profile, and uses DTS Headphone: X 2.0. surround sound to simulate the 3D environment of the original mixing stage. If that sounds like your cup of tea, you'll be able to grab the Pro X later this month.