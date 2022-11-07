iFi’s Uno is a DAC for everyone, not just audiophiles

iFi is pretty well-known by audiophiles for its range of DACs and amplifiers. But with its latest device, iFi is taking a different approach. The new Uno is a DAC for everyone, offering higher quality audio through the small amplifier.

DAC circuitry translates digital audio into an analogue signal for listening devices to hear. Most devices focus more on size and convenience rather than the audio quality from this tech, which is why many opt for DACs. The devices focus on higher quality amplification, meaning you can listen to music at higher bit-rates for Hi-Fi streaming. Essentially, you’ll hear higher quality music!

Fitting nicely in the palm of your hand, you can hook up the Uno to most devices you own. It connects via a USB-C cable, meaning you can plug most laptops, tablets, and smartphones into the DAC. And thanks to the smaller size, you’ll be able to take it on the go as well. Once connected, you can plug headphones or speaker systems into the amplifier, and carry on listening as you normally would. It doesn’t need charging or a power cable, as it draws power from the device it’s connected to.

iFi has drawn experience from its higher-end DACs, offering the same audio quality it’s known for. The Uno packs its Quad DAC+ and Time Domain Jitter Eliminator tech to ensure low distortion, excellent clarity, and an impressive range. Through a dial, you can adjust analogue gain, and preset filters mean you’ll be able to find the perfect sound for you. You can also tweak the volume through the amplifier, offering greater control than your device’s volume.

The Uno supports PCM audio data to 32-bit/384kHz, alongside DSD up to 11.2MHz, and MQA. Fancy acronyms aside, this covers the majority of Hi-Fi files you’ll find, as well as Hi-Fi streaming from platforms such as Tidal. You can also switch between different modes for music, movies, or gaming, which lets you select the right sound for your entertainment.

If you care about the quality of the audio you’re listening too but aren’t quite ready for the serious gear, iFi’s Uno is an excellent foray in to higher quality audio. The Uno slots well under the price of most amplifiers, at £79 compared to £200+. You’ll be able to order one straight from iFi at the end of November, just in time for Christmas!