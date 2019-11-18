On paper, Google’s vision for video game streaming sounds incredible.
Why buy a console and a pricey external hard drive when you can instantly play games on your phone, tablet, PC and in 4K on your TV on a single account, letting Google’s data centers do all the heavy lifting? No downloads, no updates - just gaming on whatever screen happens to be nearest.
But of course, it’s not quite as simple as that. Google will start to roll out its Stadia Founder’s and Premiere Edition packages this week, allowing those who pre-ordered to stress test the service before it launches properly next year. But it’s been a bumpy road to where we find ourselves now. From pricing issues - you have to buy each cloud game at full whack without really knowing how committed to the service Google is - to a small and pretty uninspiring list of day one games, it’s fair to say that the likes of Sony and Microsoft won’t be feeling too nervous about the arrival of a new player just yet. And will it even work on an everyman Wi-Fi network?
We can’t answer that question right now, but we have had a brief Stadia demo at Google’s London offices, and it’s hard not to get a little bit excited by the potential.
Controller and devices: Jump around
Those who pre-ordered for launch day will receive a Stadia controller and a Chromecast Ultra, which will allow them to stream games in up to 4K on their TVs, and on Google’s family of mobile devices (so Pixel phones and laptops or tablets running Chrome OS). The plan is to make other devices compatible next year. At launch, Stadia will only support the Chromecast Ultra for TV play.
First, the pad. The Wi-Fi-enabled Stadia controller looks a bit like a mashup of the DualShock 4 and the Xbox One’s pad, but doesn’t feel quite as nice in the hand as either. That’s not to say it’s bad though. It’s well-built with decent-enough triggers and a clean overall look. The Midnight Blue edition that’s exclusive to Founder’s is probably the pick of the lot, colour-wise.
As well as the traditional face buttons, D-Pad, sticks and 3.5mm headphone jack, there’s a capture button for sharing and streaming your gameplay to social networks and YouTube Gaming - a feature that we now know won’t be available on day one - and a Google Assistant button, whose functionality at launch will be limited to launching a game.
The Stadia controller connects directly to the cloud service through your home network so it can be used wirelessly with any supported device. At launch, though, wireless play is only possible on the TV with the Chromecast Ultra, so the Pixel phone and Pixelbook that we saw Stadia running on had to be connected to the pad via USB-C.
The round Stadia button that sits between the thumbsticks is the one you’re going to be using the most. A short press will bring up the home menu (more on that in a second) and a long press allows you to start and exit a game and hop between devices. In our hands-on session there were three Stadia controllers running on the same account and connected to three different devices. Jumping from the TV to the phone at the touch of a button worked seamlessly and we didn’t encounter noticeable input lag on any of them.
If you want to add a Stadia controller to a different account, it’s as simple as entering a code shown on screen when the device in question recognises a new pad. As for battery life, we’ll have to wait until we get a review unit to play with.
Interface and games: newer titles needed
Google has kept its service’s UI under wraps in the leadup to launch, but we’re pleased to report that it’s nicely designed. On the homepage you can scroll through all of your games, which are illustrated by chunky cover art. It’s a clean and colourful interface.
Clicking or tapping the top right-hand corner of the page will take you to your Stadia profile, where you can change your name and avatar, browse your friends list, check notifications and manage your subscriptions.
Google has in the last 24 hours added an additional 10 games to Stadia, bringing the launch day offering to 22. Among the last-minute additions are Metro Exodus, Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Rage 2, which join Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Red Dead Redemption 2 and the Tomb Raider reboot trilogy.
See the full list here.
Chances are, a lot of gamers who pre-ordered have already played the bulk of these - good games though they are - so they can be forgiven for feeling a little bit short-changed. And remember that a Stadia subscription only gives you the ability to stream games from the cloud at whatever resolution you’re willing to pay for. You still have to buy each game at full price. The £9-a-month Stadia Pro tier gets you ‘additional free games released regularly’, the first of which being Destiny 2: The Collection. And while Stadia Buddy Pass allows Founder’s backers to gift three free months of Stadia Pro to a friend, they’ll have to wait until a few weeks after launch to be able to do so.
Performance: wait and see
As you’d expect, we experienced Stadia running at the highest 35Mbps internet speed Google recommends for 4K at 60fps gameplay with HDR. 5GHz Wi-Fi is the best option if it’s available to you. And on the TV in particular, the games we saw - Destiny 2, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Tequila Works’ Stadia exclusive Gylt - all looked great. Textures were impressive on the Pixelbook too, and hopping about in Destiny 2 was buttery smooth on the phone.
But you’d expect that in a highly controlled environment like this. How Stadia performs when its hogging bandwidth in your house is still anyone’s guess. There are bound to be technical issues for the first few months, but Google says your game will be maintained where it got cut off for several minutes if you lose your network connection for any reason, while Stadia will dynamically adjust visual performance to account for fluctuation.
If you’re content with 1080p gaming, you should be able to get by on 20Mbps, and doing so won’t cost you a monthly fee when the free Stadia service launches next year. You’ll only need to pay for the games you want to play.
Google Stadia initial verdict
Google is one of the largest tech companies in the world, with an almost unrivalled infrastructure (though Microsoft might have something to say about that). If game streaming is going to take off, Google has as good a chance as anyone of making it work.
And now we’ve seen the tech for ourselves, we really hope it does. An all-you-can-eat style subscription service in the mould of Xbox Game Pass would make it far more appealing though, especially as we now know that Microsoft will merge that service with its own streaming platform, Project xCloud, when it launches next year. And it's a shame to see so many of the service's features unavailable on day one.
It’ll be worth keeping an eye on Stadia over the next few months to see what its beta testers have to say about performance. Whether Google will remain committed to the service long-term if the reception is underwhelming is anyone’s guess, but one thing’s for sure: the video game streaming war is only just beginning, and like it or not, it’s probably going to be the future.