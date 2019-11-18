Those who pre-ordered for launch day will receive a Stadia controller and a Chromecast Ultra, which will allow them to stream games in up to 4K on their TVs, and on Google’s family of mobile devices (so Pixel phones and laptops or tablets running Chrome OS). The plan is to make other devices compatible next year. At launch, Stadia will only support the Chromecast Ultra for TV play.

First, the pad. The Wi-Fi-enabled Stadia controller looks a bit like a mashup of the DualShock 4 and the Xbox One’s pad, but doesn’t feel quite as nice in the hand as either. That’s not to say it’s bad though. It’s well-built with decent-enough triggers and a clean overall look. The Midnight Blue edition that’s exclusive to Founder’s is probably the pick of the lot, colour-wise.

As well as the traditional face buttons, D-Pad, sticks and 3.5mm headphone jack, there’s a capture button for sharing and streaming your gameplay to social networks and YouTube Gaming - a feature that we now know won’t be available on day one - and a Google Assistant button, whose functionality at launch will be limited to launching a game.

The Stadia controller connects directly to the cloud service through your home network so it can be used wirelessly with any supported device. At launch, though, wireless play is only possible on the TV with the Chromecast Ultra, so the Pixel phone and Pixelbook that we saw Stadia running on had to be connected to the pad via USB-C.

The round Stadia button that sits between the thumbsticks is the one you’re going to be using the most. A short press will bring up the home menu (more on that in a second) and a long press allows you to start and exit a game and hop between devices. In our hands-on session there were three Stadia controllers running on the same account and connected to three different devices. Jumping from the TV to the phone at the touch of a button worked seamlessly and we didn’t encounter noticeable input lag on any of them.

If you want to add a Stadia controller to a different account, it’s as simple as entering a code shown on screen when the device in question recognises a new pad. As for battery life, we’ll have to wait until we get a review unit to play with.