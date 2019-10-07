The setup is actually the most interesting part of Ghost Recon Breakpoint. You play as Nomad, a generically gruff Special Operator, who leads a team of ghosts towards the fictional island of Auroa to investigate a communication failure and a cargo ship that has been destroyed. Before the choppers can land, they’re all taken out by some mysterious swirling mid-air tech, and you’re left stranded. Minutes later, you see Col. Walker, played by John Bernthal, merk a load of your operators, and then it’s up to you to figure out what’s going on.

Breakpoint does this by structuring its story around discovery and clues. People you meet on the island - itself a kind of tech utopia that has been overtaken by a PMC - fill you in on the whereabouts of key characters and plot developments. It’s a unique take on an open world narrative, and it’s also indicative that Breakpoint feels like a game being pulled in two different directions.

On the one hand, you have this mysterious island and its hidden backstory. There’s an option to turn off waypoints and have to figure out mission locations by solving clues based on the map and the environment. You have no AI teammates when playing alone. You have to maintain water levels to not get fatigued and manage injuries in order to refill your health bar.

And then, when you meet a local resistance force, you’re shoved into a Destiny-style social space filled with other players dancing about and spinning in circles. You’re told that only a few soldiers remain after the choppers crashed, but there are literally dozens you can team up with at any point.

And while the game purports to be a survival sim, you can’t go two seconds without being directed towards the next bit of loot, all in an effort to increase a Gear Score that will allow you to take on increasingly, artificially, difficult areas.