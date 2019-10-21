As expected, the Pixel 4 XL camera claws back some cred. This is very much the classic Pixel camera experience, with more added on. And all these extras are great.

There are two rear cameras. The primary one is a 12-megapixel sensor much like the Pixel 3’s but it’s joined by a new 2x zoom camera. This is the first time a Pixel phone has had a “real” zoom, even though the Pixel 3 can take zoomed photos.

Google came up with a very clever solution to get around the lack of hardware with the last generation. The Pixel 3 uses the tiny motor that stabilises the camera to move the sensor just a fraction and emulate pixels that aren’t there. Add a bit of machine learning and you end up with far better 2x photos than we had any right to expect.

The Pixel 4 uses the same techniques, but with a proper optical zoom. This again adds more detail at 2x and beyond. Zoom maxes out at 8x, but these images actually look pretty good. Today’s trend is to cram 20x, 30x, and even 50x zoom into phones, even though the pictures taken with them look like an image on a website that hasn’t loaded properly yet. This is one of the best zooms around, and the added smarts means you can scroll smoothly through the entire zoom range and get good results.

The bad news mk.1: 8x shots don’t have loads more detail than 2x ones, the difference is more about how processing is handled. Bad news mk.2: the zoom still doesn’t beat a longer optical zoom like the Huawei P30 Pro’s 5x lens or the Mate 30 Pro’s 3x one. Google’s tricks can only do so much.

The smartphone camera Top Trumps effect melts away when you just look over the images you take with the Pixel 4 XL though. Shots regularly have the kind of punch and contrast that made so many call the Pixel 3 the best phone camera out there.

Google has improved the Night Sight mode too. Pap away and it seems business as usual, but give the Pixel 4 XL 2-3 seconds and a steady hand and it can take the kind of night images we wouldn’t have thought possible two years ago. We saw some oversaturated greens in some of these nights shots, but the Pixel 4 XL (and Pixel 4) can go head-to-head with any phone in the world for the quality of its low-light photos.

Astrophotography is the brand new part, a big fight-starting gesture to Apple, Huawei and Samsung, but you do need to prepare to use it. This mode is Night Sight taken to the extreme. Your Pixel 4 XL needs to be completely still to use it and images take up to four minutes and change to complete, but the results are ridiculously good. As we’re reviewing the phone in London, light pollution nixed any chances of us taking shots worthy of a Brian Cox astronomy documentary. However, the detail, dynamic range and clarity of Astrophotography mode images is amazing, beating even the best we’ve seen to date from the original low-light master Huawei. If there was ever a good reason to buy a phone tripod, it’s this.

There are a few other highlights too. The Pixel 4 XL has perhaps the best, and certainly the easiest-to-use, subject tracking focus we’ve seen in a phone. Tap on a dog running around the park and the camera app follows it just like, well, another randy dog. A tilt indicator also pops-up when you take landscapes, letting you know when you’re a degree or two off level. Parts of the Pixel 4 XL camera app are a masterclass in user experience design.

Google doesn’t try nearly as hard in some other areas, though. The Pixel 4 and 4 XL can shoot stabilised video at up to 4K resolution, but only at 30fps, and the slo-mo mode only stretches to 8x. The Huawei Mate 30 Pro manages 256x, producing video as utterly boring as it is technically impressive.