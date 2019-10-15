Features

The best cases for Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL

Just bought a Google Pixel 4? You need a case, to avoid any clumsy accidents! Here are the best options…

Google has stepped into the smartphone smackdown ring with the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL - the true realisation of the big G’s vision with a beautiful screen, radar technology and one of the best camera systems out there.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 keeps things moving at a nimble pace on that 90Hz smooth display, double the cameras adorn the back (producing some incredible shots) and with 2,800 mAh and 3,700 mAh batteries in the 4 and 4XL respectively, you’ve got more than enough life to last the day.

As for the design, that sandwich of glass looks beautiful in many colours. But much like the iPhone 11 before it, you will need a case to keep it safe. We’ve scoured the internet and found some of the best cases available.

Best cases for Google Pixel 4

Spigen Rugged Armor Case - £9.99

Great protection for a budget price. Spigen’s rugged armor case is great for three key reasons - the profile of the case is very slim (not feeling too bulky), the raised lip over the camera and screen keeps the sensitive areas protected, and the shock absorbant flexibility of the materials means it can withstand a lot.

Owkey Full Body Rugged Case - £12.99

Extra clumsy? Don’t worry, some of our team are too! Lucky for you, there’s an option - Owkey’s Pixel 4 case covers the entire body, both front and back, so breathe a sigh of relief. Nothing’s going to get through this beast.

TiMOVO Cover - £7.99

Now for a case that doesn’t get in the way of that pretty Pixel 4 - the premium protection of TiMOVO’s cover has raised edges for screen and camera protection, alongside a slim profile for wireless charging compatibility. Oh, and you get a lifetime replacement warranty with it to, just for that extra bit of reassurance.

Google Fabric Phone Case - £35

Sometimes, a case doesn’t have to be an unnecessary cover-up for your phone. It can actually be a nice addition. Much like all the above options, Google’s created something rather uniquely beautiful - a case with a woven fabric shell.

