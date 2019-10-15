The best cases for Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL

Google has stepped into the smartphone smackdown ring with the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL - the true realisation of the big G’s vision with a beautiful screen, radar technology and one of the best camera systems out there.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 keeps things moving at a nimble pace on that 90Hz smooth display, double the cameras adorn the back (producing some incredible shots) and with 2,800 mAh and 3,700 mAh batteries in the 4 and 4XL respectively, you’ve got more than enough life to last the day.

As for the design, that sandwich of glass looks beautiful in many colours. But much like the iPhone 11 before it, you will need a case to keep it safe. We’ve scoured the internet and found some of the best cases available.