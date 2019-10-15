The best Google Pixel 4 deals - £35/m w/45GB data on O2

Google’s Pixel 4 is one of the most leaked smartphones in history, but at least the deals are a pleasant surprise!
Yes, you probably already knew about that 90Hz smooth display, the new dual-camera array on the back that’s capable of astrophotography, and that new bright orange finish. But I bet you didn’t know the prices were THIS low.
If you’re in the market for Google’s latest phone, sit down, pop the kettle on and take a look at these - the best contract deals for the Pixel 4.
Buying SIM-free? Get yours from Carphone Warehouse for £669.
Special offer: Free HP Chromebook with any contract
You thought a PS4 was the only good freebie with an Android phone? Google’s getting you in on the whole ecosystem with a free HP Chromebook. Every single one of the contract deals below come with this special offer.
To claim it, you will get details from your contract purchase to fill in on this website.
Google Pixel 4 Best Deals - £35/m w/45GB data on O2
With all of the rumours of £1000+ price points kicking around, it’s a relief to see it available at such a valuable price.
In a fit to pre-order as soon as you can, it’s easy to fall for the first deal that sounds good - but stings you with some premiums. Fear not, we’ve picked the cream of the crop, with our favourite coming from O2.
O2
Pay just £150 upfront and you’ve got a cracking deal here from O2. Unlimited minutes and texts, a chunky 45GB of data and all the Priority special offers you can get your hands on for under £40 a month.
- 45GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- Free HP Chromebook
Total cost of ownership: £990
Get yours here for £35 a month with £150 upfront cost.
Vodafone
Unlimited everything. Literally - unlimited everything. That’s what makes Vodafone plan a spectacular option, alongside the VeryMe special offers.
- Unlimited data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- Free HP Chromebook
Total cost of ownership: £1024
Get yours here for £36 a month with £160 upfront cost (use the Vodafone filter to find it).
EE
With EE, you can get more than enough data for yourself in 30GB, along with all the free content consumption you could want - free Apple Music & MTV Play for 6 months along with BT Sport for 3.
- 30GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- Free HP Chromebook
Total cost of ownership: £1011
Get yours here for £39 a month with £75 upfront cost (use the EE filter to find it).