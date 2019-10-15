7 things you need to know about the Google Pixel 4

Both phones were leaked in incredible detail over the last few months, but now Google has taken the official wraps off of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

They're sizable upgrades, packing in big enhancements such as 90Hz screens, a second back camera, and even a radar sensor used to enable gesture controls and more.

Is Google's fourth vision of the ultimate Android phone the charm? Here's what you need to know about the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.