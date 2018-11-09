Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro vs Huawei Mate 20 Pro: Which is best?

You can put literally any smartphone camera on the market up against the Mate 20 Pro and we'd still give the verdict to Huawei. Is the Mi 8 Pro the phone to turn that tide? No, it's not.

But it's still pretty impressive. With two 12-megapixel snappers on the back, it's largely matching Apple's iPhone X/XS models on specs, albeit with the secondary sensor losing phase detect autofocus and optical image stabilisation. We consistently pulled excellent detail, low noise, and loads of contrast, with pretty reliable exposure.

Granted, the HDR effects can be a bit overcooked and photos are sometimes too vibrant and don't have the more natural look of those from the iPhone XS or Google Pixel 3. But there's still a whole lot to like here.

The Mate 20 Pro, however, is the gold standard for smartphone shooting right now. Building off of the triple-camera setup of the P20 Pro, it has a 40MP main camera, a 20MP ultra-wide angle camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera, delivering excellent results in the daytime along with shockingly good nighttime shots.

And like the P20 Pro, it has fantastic 3x optical zoom and 5x hybrid zoom, letting you snag strong detail from faraway sights. Is three cameras overkill? Not when you get quality and features like this, no.

On the front, as mentioned, both of these phones have the built-in tech to do 3D facial scanning for security and more, and the Mate 20 Pro works quite well in this regard. As for the Mi 8 Pro… well, we have no clue. Our review unit didn't have the feature baked in, and Huawei's website suggests that it will come via an update. That's a strange, strange launch omission.

Verdict: Huawei Mate 20 Pro