Which retro game console should you buy?

Aside from Nintendo's blockbuster Switch, it seems like the hottest gaming hardware over the last couple years has been cheap, miniaturised consoles from decades' past.

Nintendo's own Classic Mini: NES kicked off the trend of polished, plug-and-play throwback consoles, and followed up the next year with the Classic Mini: SNES. We didn't get the rumoured N64 or Game Boy Mini this autumn, but Sony's PlayStation Classic has filled the retro void for the year.

Looking to bring a bunch of classic games into your home for a rather modest price? Here's a look at the current crop of retro consoles and which is best for you.