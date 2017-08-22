Be honest, when was the last time you touched your NES Classic Mini? For most people, the answer is ‘never’ because they couldn’t find the damned thing in stock. For a lucky few, it’s ‘sometime around Boxing Day’.
That won’t be the case with this year’s most wanted Christmas present. Nintendo’s Classic Mini: SNES may be an old console reincarnated in miniscule form, but the 21 games it’s stuffed with are still chuffing brilliant. Super Mario World. Zelda: A Link To The Past. Super Metroid. We could go on, but that’d be boring.
The point is that these are games that still stack up in a major way, many of them have never been bettered, and you can get them all in an adorable plastic box with two controllers for seventy quid. That adds up to a total bargain in our books, even with a few minor niggles chucked into the mix.
Nintendo Classic Mini: SNES design: small but mighty
Just like the NES Classic Mini, this year’s SNES Classic Mini is a tiny recreation of the original console. You can’t slot a cartridge into it, but there’s still a power button you can toggle on and off, and a reset button to slam down in rage when everything goes to hell on your final lap down Rainbow Road. All in all, it’s an adorable little machine that’s a breeze to setup.
Just plug in the boxed HDMI and micro USB cables into the SNES and your TV respectively (or use a spare phone charger plug), and that’s it. You can either stow the thing away on top of your PS4 or plonk it in pride of place, it’s diddy enough to fit wherever you please. The one downer? Those two controllers you get bundled in with the SNES may have leads that are two feet longer than the NES’ controllers last year, but you’ll still have to shuffle up close to your telly to use them and that’s a pain. Otherwise, those controllers are exactly as you remember both in their size, button placement and the way your thumb gets sore after too much time spent rolling around its D-pad.
It might look a little smaller than what you remember, but the Classic feels exactly the same as the SNES and that’s what’s important. There’s even an in-console setting menu where you can change how its games are outputted to your TV. Be that in in a Pixel Perfect form, 4:3 or an ultra-nostalgic CRT filter that wipes annoying fake shading lines over your screen. As Liam Gallagher's new solo record attests, not everything from the 90s is still amazing.
Nintendo Classic Mini: SNES games: simply the best
OK, so this is the really important bit. The SNES Classic Mini is jam-packed with 21 stonking games including most of the ones you’d expect, and one you certainly wouldn’t have. Yep, over two decades after its release was first planned Star Fox 2 has finally seen the light of day.
We haven’t played enough of this sequel to say whether it stands up to Yoshi’s Island, Donkey Kong Country or even the original Star Fox. Even if Star Fox 2 turns out to be a dud, the other games here are more than good enough to make up the difference. And since Nintendo’s Switch still doesn’t have backwards compatibility via the Virtual Console, this is your best way to get ahold of the likes of F-Zero, Super Castlevania IV and Secret of Mana. Rather than bang on yet again about the excellence of the many games on offer let’s just say that the SNES Classic Mini plays host to the best Mario, Zelda and Metroid titles in their much-storied series, and that's why it ranks as Nintendo's crowning achievement to date.
Better yet, almost every one of your old favourites is included on the console. Yes, we could have also done with Chrono Trigger, Super Star Wars and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles In Time, but you can’t have ‘em all. Since the SNES Classic Mini doesn’t connect to the internet, you won’t be able these leftovers at a later date either. Nevertheless, there truly is loads to be getting on with here.
Even in a 4K age of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and Destiny 2, these pixelated affairs are utterly charming to behold. Unlike the NES Classic Mini, you’ll actually want to stick with loads of them beyond their first half hour. And that’s before you get your mates involved for a spot of two-player Street Fighter II Turbo, Mario Kart or Contra III.
Nintendo Classic Mini: SNES initial verdict
So that's the SNES Classic Mini, and after a day or so spent with it we're already quite taken with the thing. It works like a charm, has a phenomenal roster of games and costs a quarter of the price of a Nintendo Switch. What more could you want? Oh right, to find one you can actually buy.
Since pre-orders for this console are sold out pretty much everywhere, there's no guarantee that you'll be able to get your mitts on it before Chirstmas. Even if Nintendo has promised to produce more SNES Classic Minis than it did with last year's NES. Time will tell if that actually turns out to be the case, and whether this tiny machine remains to be quite so much of a blast from the past in the long run. For now, we've got a 16-bit Master Sword to hunt down.