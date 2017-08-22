OK, so this is the really important bit. The SNES Classic Mini is jam-packed with 21 stonking games including most of the ones you’d expect, and one you certainly wouldn’t have. Yep, over two decades after its release was first planned Star Fox 2 has finally seen the light of day.

We haven’t played enough of this sequel to say whether it stands up to Yoshi’s Island, Donkey Kong Country or even the original Star Fox. Even if Star Fox 2 turns out to be a dud, the other games here are more than good enough to make up the difference. And since Nintendo’s Switch still doesn’t have backwards compatibility via the Virtual Console, this is your best way to get ahold of the likes of F-Zero, Super Castlevania IV and Secret of Mana. Rather than bang on yet again about the excellence of the many games on offer let’s just say that the SNES Classic Mini plays host to the best Mario, Zelda and Metroid titles in their much-storied series, and that's why it ranks as Nintendo's crowning achievement to date.

Better yet, almost every one of your old favourites is included on the console. Yes, we could have also done with Chrono Trigger, Super Star Wars and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles In Time, but you can’t have ‘em all. Since the SNES Classic Mini doesn’t connect to the internet, you won’t be able these leftovers at a later date either. Nevertheless, there truly is loads to be getting on with here.

Even in a 4K age of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and Destiny 2, these pixelated affairs are utterly charming to behold. Unlike the NES Classic Mini, you’ll actually want to stick with loads of them beyond their first half hour. And that’s before you get your mates involved for a spot of two-player Street Fighter II Turbo, Mario Kart or Contra III.

Switched on your new SNES and still not sure what to play? You'll want to check out our guide to its best games that aren't Mario or Zelda.