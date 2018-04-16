On freeing The C64 Mini from its box, I think: “This looks the part”. A broadly faithful, palm-sized take on the famous 1980s ‘breadbin’ home computer, it’s probably not what retro-gamers had in mind when dreaming of a C64 handheld – but it has almost everything you need.

At the back, there’s an HDMI port, and a micro-USB power slot. (A cable’s supplied, but you’ll need a charger – a mobile phone one will do.) At the side, a power switch and two USB ports.

The unit’s own keyboard, sadly, is just for show – although you’d need to file your fingers to points to type on it. Apparently, if The C64 Mini sells well, a full-size version may appear. For now, you can plug in a USB keyboard, and start typing...

10 PRINT "CRAIG SMELLS LIKE A ZX SPECTRUM! ";

20 GOTO 10

RUN

...before quickly realising that’s the extent of your C64 programming knowledge. Still, for most people, Commodore’s classic machine was all about the games...

A special thanks to Firebox for supplying a C64 Mini for this review.