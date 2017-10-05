Project Hubbard celebrates a retrogaming chip-tune legend with new SIDs, a C64 game – and an orchestra

If you’re of a certain age, the name ‘Rob Hubbard’ will return you to halcyon days of fluorescent socks, Transformers, and 8-bit computing. A pioneer of videogame music, Hubbard eked amazing synth gems from the Commodore 64’s SID chip, arguably becoming the first chip-tune master in the process. Now, the Project Hubbard Kickstarter aims to celebrate Hubbard’s work with more geekery than you can shake a stick at: new SID tunes; remixes on CD and vinyl; ‘what if?’ Hubbard tracks reworked on a Minimoog, ARP 2600, and Prophet–5; a C64 cartridge game; and a coffee table book delving into every aspect of retrogaming music’s finest. Oh, and a concert at the Barbican where the London Symphony Orchestra will blast forth Hubbard greats. Blimey.