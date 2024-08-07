What is Tizen? Samsung’s homegrown OS explained

What is Tizen? It’s a valid question for those who have encountered it on their tech travels. You probably know it has something to do with Samsung TVs, and maybe its smartwatches. But what exactly is it? What runs it? And why should you care? We reveal all below…

What is Tizen OS?

In short, Tizen is an open-source operating system — think of it as Samsung’s homegrown answer to Android or iOS, which was launched back in 2013. Developed by the Linux Foundation with some serious backing from Samsung and Intel, the OS was the brains behind many of Samsung’s smart devices, running on everything from its cameras (RIP) and smartwatches, to fridges and TVs.

What runs Tizen OS?

You won’t find Tizen running the show on your Galaxy smartphone — that’s firmly Android territory. In fact, Tizen OS is pretty much only found on Samsung’s TVs, running the interface that millions of users worldwide are familiar with. It wasn’t always just on TVs though. Older Galaxy smartwatches (pre-Galaxy Watch 4) ran on Tizen, and you’ll spot it in some of Samsung’s other products like its screen-toting Family Hub fridges as well.

As for the aforementioned smartwatches, Samsung switched to Wear OS — Google’s smartwatch platform — a few generations ago, while Galaxy watches before the Watch 4 will have their Tizen support axed by the end of 2025. If you’re still rocking an older Tizen watch, here’s a (slightly gloomy) timeline of events:

30 September 2024: No more paid Tizen watch content in the Galaxy Store

Don’t panic though — your watch won’t suddenly stop working. It’ll just be a bit… limited. And hey, you could always treat yourself to one of the best smartwatches instead.

Tizen OS: key features

While Tizen might be on its way out for smartwatches, it’s still going strong in Samsung’s smart TVs and home appliances. Here are some of its most interesting features:

Smart Hub: This is Tizen’s crown jewel for smart TVs. It’s a one-stop-shop for all your entertainment needs, collating content from various streaming services and channels. The more you use it, the smarter it gets, learning your preferences to serve up tailored recommendations.

Cloud gaming: Fancy a bit of gaming without splashing out on a console? Tizen’s got you covered. Through apps like GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming, you can stream a library of games directly to your TV. All you need is a compatible controller and a decent internet connection.

Voice assistant support: Tizen plays nice with multiple voice assistants. Whether you’re team Bixby, Alexa, or Google Assistant, you can control your Tizen-powered devices hands-free.

Ambient mode: This nifty feature turns your TV into a piece of art or an information display when you’re not actively watching. It’s a clever way to make your telly blend in with your decor.

SmartThings integration: Tizen’s deep integration with Samsung’s SmartThings platform makes it a powerful hub for controlling your smart home devices, right from your TV screen.

And there you have it — a rundown on Tizen OS which you can use to spread the word next time someone grabs the remote and starts flicking through their Samsung TV. You’re more than welcome to check out our guide to the best TV operating systems too, for more OS shenanigans.

