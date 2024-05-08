What is SailGP? How does it work, and what’s all the tech behind it?

As electric tech takes over the vehicles that we drive, it’s also taking over the sports we watch. F1 is one of the top motorsports to watch, but Formula E is now on the scene with an electric version. But what about on the water? SailGP is like an electric race for the sea – with fully electric boats battling out in a race. These specially designed yachts can fly over the water at speeds of 50 knots or more.

The sport is still fairly new to the scene, only in its fourth season so far. So what exactly is SailGP, and how does it all work? There’s plenty of tech behind it all. Here’s everything you need to know about the electric racing sport on the sea.

What is SailGP?

Play

SailGP represents the pinnacle of yacht racing with a cutting-edge twist. It’s a global league where teams compete in identical, high-performance F50 catamarans that literally fly over water.

Launched in 2019, this new electric boat racing series pits ten national teams against each other in some of the world’s most iconic maritime venues. Each event in the SailGP calendar not only showcases crew skill but also pushes the boundaries of nautical engineering and sports entertainment. With a hefty $1 million prize on the line in a blistering winner-takes-all final race, SailGP is as much a test of nerve as it is a display of technological prowess and tactical acumen.

How does it work?

The format of SailGP is designed to maximize excitement and competition. Each season is composed of multiple events held around the globe. During a typical Sail Grand Prix, teams compete in six fleet races, with points awarded based on finishing positions.

The culmination of each event is a dramatic final race where the top three teams vie for victory in a no-holds-barred showdown. The unique scoring system adds an intense strategic layer, as every race impacts the season-long chase for the championship, leading to a high-stakes season finale where the top three teams battle it out to become the overall SailGP champion.

The tech behind it all

Play

Central to the series is the F50 catamaran – a combination of high performance and high-tech in yacht racing. What sets these boats apart isn’t just their ability to fly over water at speeds exceeding 50 knots (about 57.5 mph). It’s that they do so powered by clean, electric energy. Each F50 catamaran uses electric power to operate its control systems. This even includes the hydraulics and electronic components that adjust the foils and sails.

These systems are crucial for the dynamic control of the boat’s stability and speed, allowing sailors to make precise adjustments. Using electric power not only enhances performance but also aligns with sustainability efforts. What’s more, the electric systems on board each F50 are capable of energy recovery. It’s mainly done through the management of kinetic energy under sail. It serves as testing for tech that can make electric vehicles more efficient. So this boat racing might influence your next electric car.

The foils of the F50 catamarans are constructed from high-modulus carbon fibre – for minimal resistance and maximum durability at high speeds. These foils are designed to lift the boats out of the water at speed, reducing drag and enabling faster racing. The design extends the foils outside the boat’s maximum beam, increasing righting moment and promoting a smoother transition. It also delays the onset of cavitation – where reduced water pressure causes boiling and air bubbles, increasing drag and reducing lift. So, the boats can maintain high speeds for longer and more efficiently.

SailGP’s F50s are equipped with a range of sail options that teams choose based on the wind conditions. These options include different-sized wings and jibs that can be changed to optimize performance. This adaptability ensures that the boats can perform optimally in a variety of conditions. It can also showcase the effectiveness of their electric systems in adjusting and maintaining these configurations quickly and efficiently.

Each race is augmented by state-of-the-art LivelineFX graphics, which provide real-time data and insights, making it easy for newcomers and seasoned fans alike to understand the complexities of the race strategies and the incredible speeds achieved.

How to watch SailGP

SailGP offers a spectator experience as dynamic as the racing itself. Fans can watch the high-speed action unfold from the shoreline of some of the most beautiful waterfront cities, or they can follow live broadcasts from anywhere in the world. Whether you’re watching from the bustling piers of San Francisco or via live stream in your living room, SailGP serves up a thrilling spectacle of speed, skill, and cutting-edge technology.

Here in the UK, SailGP is completely free to watch. It’s broadcast live on ITV, and is also available to stream on ITVX if that’s more your jam. You can also watch the feeds straight from the SailGP app. Broadcasting in other countries varies, but you can check the official guide on how to tune in.

