Welcome to Stuff’s Headphone Week in association with Bowers & Wilkins

When was the last time you really listened to music? No office chatter, no train announcements. Just you, with an infinite universe of auditory creativity awaiting your exploration thanks to some excellent headphones. Can’t remember? Maybe now’s the time to rediscover your listening mojo.

We’ve got a huge stack of headphone-themed articles to get you inspired this week. And they’re all in association with legendary audio firm Bowers & Wilkins.

The world is far from short of choice when itcomes to headphones of all shapes, sizes and prices. But how can you separate the magic from the meh? Over the coming days we’ll bring you updates to our top-notch headphone buying guides. The choice can be overwhelming. We’ll bring you the latest in high-end noise-canceling headphones. So you can block unwanted sounds from the outside world when it all gets a bit too much,

We’ll bring you our top selection of true wireless earphones too, where stable and reliable connectivity rules the sound waves. Nobody wants dropouts during listening sessions and we’ll bring you our guide to the latest rock solid and power-efficient buds.

But we’ll also have things like the best albums and great tracks to listen to through your no-doubt excellent headphones. Plus we’ll bring you music-themed Christmas gift guides too – something for everyone, you could say. We’ll also have some top-notch tips, and buying advice to suit all budgets.

So whether you’re a serious audiophile or just love listening to new tunes, there’s plenty on offer here for you in Stuff’s headphone week.

All the articles from Stuff’s headphone week in association with Bowers & Wilkins

