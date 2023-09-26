Sennheiser Accentum headphones bring affordable ANC

Sennheiser’s Momentum over-ears are some of the best noise-cancelling headphones around, but they’re not exactly wallet friendly. Anyone looking to spend a little less, while still keeping the outside world – well, outside – will want to check out the new Sennheiser Accentum. These cans promise hybrid ANC and impressive battery life, just at a more mainstream price.

They’re packing a pair of 37mm dynamic transducer drivers that Sennheiser reckons are good for “exciting sound experiences with outstanding bass performance and striking clarity”. If they’re anywhere near as engaging as the Momentum 4, they should make music a treat for the ears.

Each padded ear cup has been designed with maximum passive sound isolation in mind, while separate microphones target low and high frequencies for effective ANC. Those mics also have built-in wind reduction, so should help your speech stay nice and clear when making voice calls, and adjustable side-tone pipes some of it back into the ear cups for more natural conversation.

Sennheiser says the built-in battery is good for an impressive 50 hours of listening with ANC enabled. A ten minute top-up over mains power is reportedly good for an additional five hours of playback. It also supports wired listening over USB-C, using the headphones’ integrated DAC.

There’s aptX HD codec support for higher quality listening, as well as the more typical SBC and AAC. Bluetooth 5.2 includes multipoint connectivity, for pairing with two devices simultaneously. It’ll also play nicely with Sennheiser’s smartphone companion app for things like EQ control and over-the-air updates.

The Sennheiser Accentum is up for pre-order right now. General availability for the black version is pencilled for the 4th of October, with the white variant set to follow in late November. Expect to pay £160/€180 for each.

Tom Morgan-Freelander Deputy Editor About A tech addict from about the age of three (seriously, he's got the VHS tapes to prove it), Tom's been writing about gadgets, games and everything in between for the past decade, with a slight diversion into the world of automotive in between. As Deputy Editor, Tom keeps the website ticking along, jam-packed with the hottest gadget news and reviews. When he's not on the road attending launch events, you can usually find him scouring the web for the latest news, to feed Stuff readers' insatiable appetite for tech. Areas of expertise Smartphones/tablets/computing, cameras, home cinema, automotive, virtual reality, gaming