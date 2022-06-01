Tracking the future of fitness with Huawei Health Lab and Watch GT 3 Pro

What cost £24million to build, has been around the Earth’s equator four and a half times and is helping over 320million people live better, healthier lives?

Huawei calls it the Health Lab, and the 4,680m2 facility on Songshan Lake in China is where the future of fitness is coming into focus.

If your body can do it, the Huawei Health Lab can replicate and record it. This facility can replicate altitudes up to 6000m above sea level to measure how oxygen saturation affects the human body in all kinds of environments. It can record sports using cameras so fast they can capture speeding bullets with millimetre-level accuracy.

Its high-performance treadmills and sensors have captured over 192,500km of running data, equivalent to four and a half laps around the world. This is where you’ll find the health and fitness products not just for today, but for tomorrow too.

The test is yet to come

The Health Lab supports over 80 different kinds of testing for research and development in areas including health and fitness hardware, software and ecosystems to bring all your health and fitness data together. It’s where the next generation of wearables will be imagined, developed and tested.

One of the most interesting bits of the Huawei Health Lab is its incubator, where visitors can try out cutting-edge health and fitness tech for themselves. In the micro-physical examination area, they can use Huawei wearables to measure key indicators such as blood pressure and blood oxygen saturation.

Wearables also feature in the home fitness area, where visitors can track their exercise via Huawei smartwatches, Vision TVs and a selection of third-party devices. And in the digital sports area, they can compete with friends on rowing machines and spin bikes via the Huawei Health app.

All along the watch power

You can already enjoy the benefits of Huawei’s massive investment in health and fitness R&D: the Huawei Watch GT 3 and GT 3 Pro, Huawei Watch 3, Watch Fit, Watch D and Watch GT Runner all boast class-leading fitness and health features, such as the Watch GT Runner’s five-system location tracking, the Watch D’s blood pressure sensing and the Watch Fit’s quick workout animations and SpO2 monitoring. And of course Huawei also makes multiple versions of its innovative Huawei Band fitness trackers.

Huawei’s wearables come in five key categories: Classic, which delivers hi-tech health and fitness in timeless designs including the Watch GT series; Advance, where you’ll find the cutting-edge design and tech of the Watch series; Care, which puts health monitoring at the forefront and includes the Watch D and Watch Kids; Style, which blends fashion-forward looks with great fitness features in the Watch Fit and Huawei Band; and Professional, home of the Watch GT Runner’s mix of the very latest fitness technologies for the ultimate in performance.

So no matter what kind of device you need – a smartwatch with great fitness features, a band to track key metrics or a hi-tech device that’ll help you hone your competitive edge – there’s a great Huawei product for you.

Watching the future

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro is the latest high-end wearable to launch. Available in Titanium and ceramic editions, it’s Huawei’s flagship smartwatch. As well as ECG analysis* (thanks to a dedicated ECG button) and TruSeen 5.0+ data monitoring tech for accurate heart health measurements, there’s blood oxygen monitoring, too.

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro comes equipped with a 1.43-inch AMOLED 466 x 466 high-definition display that offers even more clarity than previous versions of Huawei’s smartwatches. Overall thickness has been reduced by 0.5mm, while the Titanium edition features a tactile 3D rotating crown to echo traditional watches. The Ceramic finish boasts a flower dial that changes shape as the hours pass.

In terms of fitness tracking, it’s all covered with the GT 3 Pro. There’s an all-new professional workout free dive mode in addition to over 100 others. A smart running plan feature means you can always challenge yourself, while Dual-Band Five-System GNSS positioning means you‘ll get much more accurate geographic location data.

To find out more about the Huawei Health Lab and Huawei’s incredible smartwatches and bands, go to consumer.huawei.com

* The product is not a medical device. Message content is for reference only, and should not be used for clinical diagnosis. Not applicable to users under age 18, or those diagnosed with other types of arrhythmia. Please read the instructions thoroughly.