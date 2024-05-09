The best Pixel 8a deals in the UK and US, plus SIM-free pricing

While fans are eagerly awaiting the Google I/O developers conference later this month, the Big G has already come out swinging with a new device. It’s the Pixel 8a – the budget version of Google’s latest flagship. The new mid-range phone is powered by the same Google Tensor G3 chip that’s found inside the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Oh, and it’s also packed with many of the same AI features as well. You get all that for less than $500/£500.

Currently, you can pre-order the Pixel 8a before it ships on 14 May. Pricing starts from $499/£499, putting it in direct competition with plenty of other Android mid-rangers. But what if you want to grab the handset on a monthly contract? Here are all the best deals for the Pixel Fold.

We know that the Pixel Fold will be available on AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon in the US and O2, EE, Three, Vodafone, and ID Mobile in the UK.

Three UK

New and existing customers can take advantage of some stellar contract prices from Three. The Pixel 8a is available to pre-order now. You start by picking how much you want to pay upfront for the device, and how long you want to repay for. For these deals, we’ll assume you’re getting the device over 36 months with £25 upfront – that’s the cheapest offer. And then we’ll bundle contract prices on top.

Unlimited data, calls, and texts : £25 upfront then £40.25/month for 24 months

: £25 upfront then £40.25/month for 24 months 300GB data, calls, and texts : £25 upfront then £33.25/month for 24 months

: £25 upfront then £33.25/month for 24 months 10GB data, calls, and texts: £25 upfront then £24.25/month for 24 months

Or if you’d rather buy the handset outright, you could opt for one of Three’s SIM-only plans:

Unlimited data, calls, and texts : £25/month for 12 months or £25/month for 24 months with 3 months free.

: £25/month for 12 months or £25/month for 24 months with 3 months free. 25GB data, calls, and texts : £16/month for 12 months or £14/month for 24 months.

: £16/month for 12 months or £14/month for 24 months. 4GB data, calls, and texts: £10/month for 12 months or £9/month for 24 months.

O2 UK

New and existing customers can take advantage of great contract prices from O2. The Pixel 8a is available to pre-order already, as well. Plus, you can bag an extra £150 when you trade in your old phone before 3 June. There are a few options available:

Unlimited data, calls, and texts : £10 upfront then £40.25/month for 36 months.

: £10 upfront then £40.25/month for 36 months. 25GB data, calls, and texts : £10 upfront then £31.25/month for 36 months.

: £10 upfront then £31.25/month for 36 months. 10GB data, calls, and texts: £10 upfront then £28.25/month for 36 months.

Or if you’d rather buy the handset outright, you could opt for one of O2’s SIM-only plans:

Unlimited data, calls, and texts : £33/month for 12 months or £31.99/month for 24 months with 3 months free.

: £33/month for 12 months or £31.99/month for 24 months with 3 months free. 25GB data, calls, and texts : £20/month for 12 months or £18/month for 24 months.

: £20/month for 12 months or £18/month for 24 months. 6GB data, calls, and texts: £16/month for 24 months.

EE UK

New and existing customers can take advantage of solid contract prices from EE. The Pixel 8a is available to pre-order now. EE also prices the device first, and adds your plan on top of that. We’re opting for spreading the device over 24 months for £11.96 with £20 upfront, and will add the plan on top of that.

Unlimited data, calls, and texts : £20 upfront then £42.96/month for 24 months

: £20 upfront then £42.96/month for 24 months 25GB data, calls, and texts : £20 upfront then £37.96/month for 24 months

: £20 upfront then £37.96/month for 24 months 5GB data, calls and texts: £20 upfront then £34.96/month for 24 months

Or if you’d rather buy the handset outright, you could opt for one of EE’s SIM-only plans:

Unlimited data, calls, and texts : £32/month for 12 months or £30/month for 24 months with 6 months half-price (£15).

: £32/month for 12 months or £30/month for 24 months with 6 months half-price (£15). 25GB data, calls, and texts : £22/month for 12 months or £23/month for 24 months.

: £22/month for 12 months or £23/month for 24 months. 5GB data, calls, and texts: £19/month for 12 months or £15/month for 24 months.

Vodafone UK

New and existing customers can take advantage of fab contract prices from Vodafone. The Pixel 8a available to pre-order now. Vodafone’s contracts are a little different. You pay a basic price to cover the handset, and then add an Airtime plan for your data. The device starts from £20 upfront, and is £11/month for 36 months. We’ll then give you Airtime options on top of this.

Unlimited data, calls, and texts: £20 upfront then £35/month for 36 months

£20 upfront then £35/month for 36 months 150GB data, calls, and texts: £20 upfront then £29/month for 36 months

£20 upfront then £29/month for 36 months 50GB data, calls, and texts: £20 upfront then £25/month for 36 months

£20 upfront then £25/month for 36 months 8GB data, calls, and texts: £20 upfront then £22/month for 36 months

Or if you’d rather buy the handset outright, you could opt for one of Vodafone’s SIM-only plans:

Unlimited data, calls, and texts : £27/month for 12 months or £26/month for 24 months.

: £27/month for 12 months or £26/month for 24 months. 20GB data, calls, and texts : £24/month for 12 months.

: £24/month for 12 months. 6GB data, calls, and texts: £19/month for 12 months or £18/month for 24 months.

Verizon

If you’re looking for a deal on Google’s latest mid-ranger, it’s available to pre-order from Verizon. The Pixel 8a starts at $20.84/month over 24 months, or you can get the device for free when you trade in your existing phone. You’ll need to pair this with a Go5G plan, which are also available over 24 months, starting from $130/month.

T-Mobile

If you’re looking for a deal on Google’s latest mid-ranger, T-Mobile has a few options. The Pixel 8a starts at $15.27/month over 36 months, or you can get the device for free when you trade in your existing phone. You’ll need to pair this with a myPlan contract, which are also available over 36 months, starting from $30/month.

AT&T

On AT&T, you can’t get the device for free when you trade in your old phone. But, pricing does only start at $5.99/month over 36 months. Plus, you can get a Pixel Watch 2 for free when you take out a plan with it. Unlimited plans start from $65.99 per month.

You’ll be able to grab the Pixel Fold on contract with other networks across both the US and UK. It’s still early days, so not all networks have contracts available just yet. We’ll be updating our list as more offers become available.

