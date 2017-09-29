Stuff Gadget Awards 2017: Vote for the Readers' Smartphone of the Year

There are few things in life which get people (or at least the ones who read Stuff) so worked up as the Smartphone of the Year accolade.

It's the same every year: we give it to Samsung and people tell us it should have been Apple. We give it to OnePlus and people say it should have been Apple. We give it to Apple and people say it should have been anything else and we're biased towards Apple. We're not, of course - we just choose our favourite phone of the year, based on our own experience.

But this time round, we're doing things a little differently. As well as holding our own vote, we're letting YOU - yes, all of you - pick your own Smartphone of the Year.

There's a Samsung in there, in the form of the lovely Galaxy S8. There are a couple of budget options: the Moto G5 and the Vodafone Smart N8. And there are a couple of top-spec-but-low-price handsets, the OnePlus 5 and the Honor 9. Oh, and the forthcoming and rather exciting LG V30, which you'll hopefully be able to read our review of very soon.

And of course there's an iPhone. Not the iPhone X, which is arriving a little too late for this vote, but the iPhone 8 Plus, which remains the best Apple phone for at least a few more months.

To vote, simply scroll down the page for our selection and tick the phone that you think is most deserving of the title, then press the 'Submit' button.

We'll have the results for you on November 2nd, when we'll be publishing our full Stuff Gadget Awards 2017 winners in both the December issue of the magazine and this website. And this time round, don't blame us for picking the wrong one.