Stuff of the Decade: The 25 best games

The most exciting thing about video games is that, relatively, the medium is still so young.

Increasingly powerful hardware allows developers to build stunningly convincing virtual worlds, but the ambition extends to storytelling too. OK, so a lot of them still predominantly involve shooting endless hordes of moronic grunts, but in the last 10 years we've seen games mature further.

This was the decade of the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, with each boasting its fair share of superb exclusives. A big talking point in the 2010s has been the fear that traditional single-player experiences are being phased out in favour of never-ending live-service games, but while it's true that global multiplayer phenomenons have grabbed a lot of the headlines in recent years, we've also seen (and will talk about below) some of the finest campaigns of all time.

Away from the AAA titles, this decade has also seen indie gaming explode, and as we enter 2020, the appetite for smaller, more focused experiences is just as huge.

Indeed, these days there are so many games being released all the time that it's impossible to play them all, but we've (somehow, eventually) managed to come up with a list of 25 that we think mattered the most.

Words: Matt Tate, Tom Wiggins, Chris Kerr, Sam Kieldsen