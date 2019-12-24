Stuff of the Decade: The 20 most important gadgets

Looking back on a decade of gadgets is a lot of fun until you remember that you're tasked with picking out just 20 to tell its story.

Where to start? The obvious place is smartphones. The 2010s saw us become even more attached to the supercomputers in our pockets. They got (much) bigger, better and more expensive, with the likes of Apple, Samsung and Google yet again fighting it out for the largest slice of the pie. And in the last few years, they've started folding.

But you don't need to drop four figure sums on a great phone. OnePlus has consistently blown us away with fantastic flagships for far less, and with the Xiaomis, Honors and Motorolas of this world committed to a similar mission, it's harder to buy a bad blower at the close of 2019.

This decade has also been about the smart home becoming a reality. From app-controlled lightbulbs and thermostats, to digital assistants in every room, our houses are now interconnected gadgets that listen to us. Maybe a bit too much.

Throw in electric cars, consumer drones and virtual reality, and it really has been an eventful 10 years for geeks. Read on for the 20 gadgets that we think mattered the most. We look forward to you disagreeing with us.

Words: Matt Tate, Chris Kerr, Craig Grannell, Tom Wiggins, Sam Kieldsen