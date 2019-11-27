Steam Autumn Sale 2019: the discount games you need to buy

Gears 5 (£24.99, from £49.99)

Gears 5 might lose the "War" from the title, but it's still packed with gritty combat as you battle through the Swarm, explore newly open areas, and experience a richer and more complex narrative than before. And the expanded suite of multiplayer and co-op modes is sure to entertain.

F1 2019 (£22.49, from £44.99)

It feels like we say this every year, but F1 2019 is the best entry to date in Codemasters' long-running sim series, bringing in myriad enhancements along with a fun F2 mode, a competitive "F1 Esports" area, and more.

Resident Evil 2 (£14.84, from £44.99)

One of the year's best games is available for a song right now on Steam, as you can grab Capcom's brilliant reimagining of Resident Evil 2 for less than 15 quid. It's gorgeous, fantastically frightening, and does a great job of modernising the horror classic.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (£32.43, from £49.99)

Another 2019 gem may also be frightening to some players, but not in quite the same way. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice puts a fresh spin on From Software's own Dark Souls/Bloodborne template, and is similarly brutally tough – but playing as a sword-wielding shinobi gives this experience a different kind of feel.

Mortal Kombat 11 (£24.99, from £49.99)

Ages after its controversial debut, Mortal Kombat keeps getting better and better. Mortal Kombat 11 hardly reinvents the wheel, but the ultraviolent kombat is deeper than ever, looks fabulous, and comes with an honestly excellent story mode.