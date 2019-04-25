Fighting games have become increasingly esoteric over the years, with those who grew up battling their mates in the 90s on Mortal Kombat, Street Fighter and Tekken now faced with having to learn about things like Frame Traps, Tech Throws, Whiffs, Punishes and all manner of baffling jargon.

The recent Mortal Kombats have done a fantastic job of appreciating that while high-level tournament players and dedicated followers lap all that stuff up, the vast majority of the audience just want to be able to beat the crap out of their friends.

Mortal Kombat 11 straddles this line superbly, offering a beautiful tutorial mode that quickly scales up from basic attacks and mechanics to covering things like combo (Sorry, Kombo) strings, the aforementioned frame traps, counters, cross-ups and everything beyond. And crucially, it makes most players realise they were actually doing a lot of this stuff all along - it's a fantastic equaliser for those who’ve been left out in the cold by the fighting game scene’s recent shift towards elitism.

Don’t get it twisted, though, this is absolutely a high-tier scrapper, and arguably the densest it has ever been. MK11 plays a slower game of absurd violence than its predecessor, but it still features those key components - the sweeps, the uppercuts, the simple directional-input specials - and the learning curve from button-bashing to five-hit kombo cancels is seriously smooth - Mortal Kombat 11 teaches you what you’re doing almost subliminally.

In terms of actual new features to the kore kombat, meters are now separated from attack and defense. Use some offensive meter to add some sauce to a special, or defensive meter to break out of an opponent’s own kombo.

Health-crushing Fatal Blows are now only available when your own health bar is at its lowest, and while they only required a tug of both shoulder buttons to activate, timing is everything. There’s still a very high skill ceiling here, but the barrier to entry is low, and you’ll be having intense back-and-forth battles from the get go.