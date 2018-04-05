Sony Xperia XZ2 vs Samsung Galaxy S9: Which is best?

The Galaxy S9 sticks with the 3,000mAh battery pack seen in last year's device, which was plenty enough to last a full day with moderate usage. The Xperia XZ2, on the other hand, nudges up to 3,180mAh and has a lower-resolution screen to power.

In our testing, we found that the Xperia XZ2 had more staying power, drawing less battery life during a Netflix run-down test and lasting deeper into the day with heavy usage. That's a nice little advantage for Sony here, but it's not a massive one.

Both of the phones offer fast charging and wireless charging capabilities, as well. And the two are also IP68 water and dust resistant, so you don't have to worry about a quick drop in a puddle.

And you'll find 64GB of internal storage in both of these, along with microSD card support for extra storage – so that's a welcome perk all around.

The Xperia XZ2 also has haptic sensors that deliver force feedback that matches the audio during games and features – a rumble feature, if you'd like, to borrow a term from the Nintendo 64 (circa 1997). No, we don't think it's a very essential addition.

But the Xperia XZ2 ditches the headphone port this time around, which means you'll need wireless or USB-C headphones to listen – as well as listen to Hi-Res audio. The Galaxy S9, on the other hand, bucks this trend by keeping the port. Nice one.

And the Galaxy S9 also supports the updated DeX Pad, which lets you plug in an external monitor and use your phone like a desktop PC, as well as the great Gear VR virtual reality headset. As always, Samsung goes above and beyond with cool, albeit optional perks.

All told, Sony has a nice edge on battery life, while Samsung has the more compelling perks. We're calling it a draw for this category, but you might be swayed more in one direction or the other.

Verdict: Draw