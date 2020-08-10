Sony WH-1000XM3 vs Sony WH-1000XM4: should you upgrade?

If you’re one of those people who wants everyone on the train to know that you’re on the bleeding edge of iterative headphone updates, you might be disappointed with the WH-1000XM4s.

Because unless someone yanks them off your head and puts them on their own, they’re not going to be able to tell the difference between Sony’s new cans and those that came before them.

The new Sonys favour the same aesthetics to the extent that they’re damn near indistinguishable at a glance. A combination of premium matte-look plastic and soft padding, they’re minimalist by design and oh-so comfortable.

On the left cup there are still two buttons: a power/pairing button and a custom button which can either be used for toggling noise-cancelling modes or summoning your chosen voice assistant. The right earcup is still touch-sensitive and the USB-C charging port sits underneath.

There are subtle design differences, though. A new hanger structure makes for a slightly less boxy look when worn and the pads are a bit softer. Peer into the left earcup and you’ll see a wear little sensor at the top, which is used to detect when you’re wearing them. And despite internal additions, they’re actually a fraction lighter than the headphones they replace.