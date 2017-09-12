Shocks and surprises: 17 of Apple’s best keynote reveals

Before we all became terribly jaded, by having Apple rumours relentlessly smashed into our eyeballs on a regular basis, Apple events were full of genuine surprises.

And even in recent years, Apple has (on occasion) provided the odd shock, either through somehow keeping things secret or by going above and beyond the speculation.

We’ve scoured Apple’s history to find our favourite moments of Apple-oriented astonishment, showmanship, and that phrase that once sent chills down the backs of every Apple fan: "one more thing…"