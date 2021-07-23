Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 preview: everything we know so far

Continuing the trend of opaque naming, sources suggest the Galaxy Watch 4 will actually launch under two labels. The Galaxy Watch 4 will be a sporty ticker to succeed the Galaxy Watch Active 2, while the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will be the sequel to the Galaxy Watch 3.

Despite their unified title, leaked images indicate significant differences between the designs of the two tickers. The Galaxy Watch 4 seems likely to take its style cues from the Galaxy Watch Active line, so you can expect a slimline, streamlined shell with low-profile buttons and no rotating bezel. Speculation suggests a stainless steel or titanium build and two case sizes: 42mm with a 1.19in AMOLED display and 44mm with a 1.36in display.

In contrast, the Classic version will feature a rotating bezel familiar to users of the Galaxy Watch 3, together with a shinier, more prominent body than its active sibling. Rumours point towards a choice of titanium or stainless steel for the case material, shipping in 42mm, 44mm and 46mm dimensions.

Leaked promotional images also indicate that the Galaxy Watch 4 will be available in a range of colours, including silver, black, gold and green – with bands to match – while the Classic looks set to keep things classy in black and silver.

There’s only so much Samsung can do to tweak the design of its wearable range, so you can expect evolution rather than revolution when it comes to the styling of both iterations. Materials could be the focus of development, with some sources reporting one or both models will be fronted by durable 2D glass.

