Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 preview: everything we know so far

It’s been three years since Samsung gave us the first Galaxy Watch. But dropping the Gear label from its line of wearables didn’t make the naming conventions any less confusing.
After the first generation Watch came the Active, followed by the Active 2 and then, last August, the Watch 3. What happened to the Watch 2 is anyone’s guess, but the headline news is that another iteration is now on the horizon: the Galaxy Watch 4.
Not only will the fourth sequel unify two styles under one name, but it will also be the first Galaxy Watch to ditch the Tizen operating system in favour of a unified interface developed with Google. What else can we expect to see? And when can we expect to see it? We’ve rounded up all the latest info below.
Render source: Evan Blass
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 design: two flavours
Continuing the trend of opaque naming, sources suggest the Galaxy Watch 4 will actually launch under two labels. The Galaxy Watch 4 will be a sporty ticker to succeed the Galaxy Watch Active 2, while the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will be the sequel to the Galaxy Watch 3.
Despite their unified title, leaked images indicate significant differences between the designs of the two tickers. The Galaxy Watch 4 seems likely to take its style cues from the Galaxy Watch Active line, so you can expect a slimline, streamlined shell with low-profile buttons and no rotating bezel. Speculation suggests a stainless steel or titanium build and two case sizes: 42mm with a 1.19in AMOLED display and 44mm with a 1.36in display.
In contrast, the Classic version will feature a rotating bezel familiar to users of the Galaxy Watch 3, together with a shinier, more prominent body than its active sibling. Rumours point towards a choice of titanium or stainless steel for the case material, shipping in 42mm, 44mm and 46mm dimensions.
Leaked promotional images also indicate that the Galaxy Watch 4 will be available in a range of colours, including silver, black, gold and green – with bands to match – while the Classic looks set to keep things classy in black and silver.
There’s only so much Samsung can do to tweak the design of its wearable range, so you can expect evolution rather than revolution when it comes to the styling of both iterations. Materials could be the focus of development, with some sources reporting one or both models will be fronted by durable 2D glass.
Image source: Android Headlines
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 software: Hey Google
All Samsung Galaxy Watch wearables to date have run Tizen software. But that’s set to change with the Galaxy Watch 4: Samsung has confirmed that its new ticker will be the first to feature the One UI Watch interface.
Built upon a revamped Wear OS 3 platform co-developed with Google, the idea behind the fresh UI is to create a more seamless experience across Samsung smartphones and smartwatches. Compatible apps installed on a Galaxy phone, for example, will automatically land on the Galaxy Watch 4. So, too, will certain settings.
And because of the new system’s Wear OS underpinnings, One UI Watch should address some of the main frustrations with Galaxy Watches of old – specifically the limited Tizen app catalogue. Previous models lacked support for several mainstream apps, including Google Maps. The Galaxy Watch 4 will change this, offering support for the Google Play Store and for apps developed by Google. Installation should be slicker and users can also expect to see a wider range of compatible watch faces, too.
Image source: 91Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 specs: swifter chips
While many visual clues have been revealed about the Galaxy Watch 4, there’s still plenty of guesswork required when it comes to the tech specs.
One much-repeated rumour indicates that both variants of the new wearable will feature a smaller, more powerful 5nm chip. If leaked spec sheets are to be believed, the Exynos processor will deliver significantly slicker graphics performance. If talk of added RAM also proves true, the Galaxy Watch 4 could offer a substantially faster user experience than previous versions.
Other online murmurings hint at greater built-in storage (up to 16GB) but no change to battery capacity, meaning the smaller variants of the Galaxy Watch 4 will probably feature a 247mAh cell, while the larger sizes should benefit from 340mAh. While battery life wasn’t bad with the Galaxy Watch 3, we’d like to see longevity that goes beyond a couple of days. With no change to physical capacity, here’s hoping that the new interface goes lighter on battery life. Official certification documents also suggest the presence of 5W wireless charging – which is really the minimum we’d expect to see from a flagship wearable in 2021.
Image source: 91Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 features: body buddy
The next big thing in wearables looks set to be blood glucose monitoring. There’s been a lot of whispering about the potential presence of a glucometer on the new Galaxy Watch 4, but whether we’ll actually see the sugar tracking tech is another matter. It would certainly be a unique addition with genuinely useful health applications, particularly for diabetics. It would also represent a win for the Galaxy Watch 4 over the Apple Watch Series 6. With so much uncertainty surrounding the tool, though, it would take a brave soothsayer to stake their reputation on its inclusion.
More certain to be seen on the Galaxy Watch 4 are features familiar to users of previous Galaxy Watches: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC and GPS, as well as an ECG and blood oxygen monitoring. The latter two were both present on the Galaxy Watch 3, but weren’t actually enabled in all locations until several months after launch, once Samsung received regulatory approval. Early adopters of the Galaxy Watch 4 will hope to avoid similar delays.
Several sources, including an early listing on Amazon’s Canada website, also reference the introduction of body composition analysis, which may enable the wearer to measure the likes of body fat and muscle mass, to compliment the Watch 4’s suite of established fitness features.
Image source: Android Headlines
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 release date and price: August arrival
Samsung has already dispatched invites for its Galaxy Unpacked event on 11 August. Having confirmed that the new Galaxy Watch will be unveiled in summer 2021, the Unpacked event seems the perfect opportunity for Samsung to take the wraps off its latest wearable.
Availability will likely come a fortnight or so after the official launch. This seems to have been all but confirmed by that premature Amazon Canada listing for the Galaxy Watch 4, which penned 27 August as the release date.
As for pricing, speculation is rife but there’s little in the way of concrete info. By way of reference, the Galaxy Watch 3 cost £409 at launch for the 45mm version and now retails at £359. Similarly, the 44mm variant of the Galaxy Watch Active 2 shipped for £399 upon its release, down to £369 today.
Both options represented significant investments for smartwatch buyers. In an ideal world, we’d like to see Samsung slash the cost of the Galaxy Watch 4, to make it a more accessible Apple Watch alternative. Converting the numbers shown on the Amazon Canada listing points towards a £270 price tag for the 46mm Galaxy Watch 4. But this should be taken with a big pinch of salt.
Assuming the Galaxy Watch 4 will replace the Active 2, there’s a good chance the base price for the smallest 42mm model will be around £370. Likewise, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic could well ape the Galaxy Watch 3 and hit shelves for north of £400.
Image source: 91Mobiles