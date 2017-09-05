Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs Apple iPhone 7 Plus: Which is best?

In the market for a really big, really expensive smartphone? Apple's iPhone 7 Plus remains an appealing pick… but here comes Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 to add another contender.

Last year's Galaxy Note 7 launch went up in flames (quite literally) when defective batteries yielded explosive results, forcing Samsung to recall all of the devices. We expect a much smoother rollout for the Galaxy Note 8, which builds upon the foundation of last year's short-lived handset. At least our review handset didn't give us any issues. Phew!

Meanwhile, Apple seems all set to announce an iPhone 8 of its own in a matter of days. But if you need a new top-end phone right now, then you might be considering the iPhone 7 Plus alongside the Note 8. Which seems like the best device to spend a whole heap of money on? Here's our verdict.