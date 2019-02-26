Samsung Galaxy Fold vs Huawei Mate X: The weigh-in

Following years of rumours, the era of foldable smartphones is about to begin – and Samsung and Huawei, two of the world's biggest and best phone makers, have shown their hands.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X are both bold visions for what a foldable smartphone can look like, but each takes its own unique approach. Both are also incredibly, incredibly expensive, surely putting them out of reach of the average phone-buyer for the foreseeable future. Even so, they're incredibly compelling concepts, and we can't wait to get our hands on them.

For now, here's a look at how the two phones compare in terms of design, screens, and other specs, and we'll update this comparison once we review both handsets.