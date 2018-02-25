Opinion: The Samsung Galaxy S9 is too much of the same

Take a quick glance at the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. See anything different?

You won't from the front, although the back shows a couple tweaks. The fingerprint sensor has moved to below the camera module, which is a more meaningful change than you might expect, while the Galaxy S9+ adds a second back camera... like a lot of phones from the last year. And there's more that you won't catch with the naked eye, particularly the addition of adjustable aperture, which automatically changes based on your lighting to potentially enhance photo detail.

And AR Emoji, Samsung's take on Apple's iPhone X Animoji? I'm not terribly excited by what I've seen so far - it feels like the kind of late, off-brand knockoff that Samsung might call out in an advert were the tables turned.

Otherwise, the overall look and feel are exactly the same, the screens on both are the same, and they have the same batteries and ports. And the internal hardware and software just see incremental upgrades, with slightly faster processors and a Samsung-skinned version of Android 8 Oreo, which has been slowly rolling out to the Galaxy S8 recently.

We haven't used the upgraded cameras enough to know how much of a difference the adjustable aperture will make. More importantly, we don't know yet if Samsung has created a camera system that can take down the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, which for our money have the best smartphone cameras on the market today. And if not, then we imagine that the S9 won't be such a significant upgrade over last year's model, despite Samsung's bluster about it.

Incremental upgrades are expected to be… well, incremental. But my first impression is that the Galaxy S7 did more to make itself a meaningful upgrade over the Galaxy S6, addressing major issues by bringing back waterproofing and microSD support to the killer S6 design. The S9's tweaks over the S8 aren't pointless, certainly, but they feel very minor right now.