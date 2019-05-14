OnePlus 7 Pro vs Huawei P30 Pro: Which is best?

OnePlus has entered a new kind of premium space with the OnePlus 7 Pro, challenging higher-end, perk-packed handsets while still undercutting those types of phones on price.

And it's promised a heck of a fight from the likes of Samsung, Apple, and Google – but it's actually Huawei that has our favourite phone in the world this spring. The Huawei P30 Pro upgrades last year's winning P20 Pro with an amazing 10x zoom camera and other enhancements, making it a truly desirable bit of tech.

Can the cheaper OnePlus 7 Pro dethrone the king, or does it come off as a budget-friendlier alternative? Here's what we think, now that we've posted our OnePlus 7 Pro review.