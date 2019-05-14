OnePlus 7 Pro vs Huawei P30 Pro: Which is best?

OnePlus has entered a new kind of premium space with the OnePlus 7 Pro, challenging higher-end, perk-packed handsets while still undercutting those types of phones on price.
And it's promised a heck of a fight from the likes of Samsung, Apple, and Google – but it's actually Huawei that has our favourite phone in the world this spring. The Huawei P30 Pro upgrades last year's winning P20 Pro with an amazing 10x zoom camera and other enhancements, making it a truly desirable bit of tech.
Can the cheaper OnePlus 7 Pro dethrone the king, or does it come off as a budget-friendlier alternative? Here's what we think, now that we've posted our OnePlus 7 Pro review.
Design: Couple of beauties
Huawei set a new standard for smartphone flash with the Twilight gradient colour on the P20 Pro, and the P30 Pro continues that trend with a few eye-catching options – including the bold Amber Sunrise. And it's a looker on the front, too, with sleek curves and just a tiny little teardrop notch at the top.
But the OnePlus 7 Pro actually tops it with its Nebula Blue colour, which offers its own Northern Lights-esque dazzling backing – but with a matte finish that proves slightly more sophisticated. And thanks to the pop-up selfie camera, there's no notch on the front. It's all screen, aside from the slim "chin" of bezel (which the P30 Pro also has).
Verdict: OnePlus 7 Pro
Screen: Fluid is better
Most smartphones within spitting distance of £1000 unsurprisingly opt for high-resolution Quad HD panels, but not the Huawei P30 Pro. It's a big AMOLED screen at 6.47in, but at 1080p it's just not as crisp as some of the competition – including Huawei's own brilliant Mate 20 Pro.
The OnePlus 7 Pro actually breaks from the company's 1080p tradition, however, packing in what OnePlus calls a Fluid AMOLED screen at Quad HD resolution and a huge 6.67in figure. What's "Fluid" about it, you might ask? Well, it's the 90 Hz refresh rate, which delivers smoother animations than your average screen. This category is all OnePlus.
Verdict: OnePlus 7 Pro
Camera: Nothing like 10x
The OnePlus 7 Pro's camera setup is easily the company's best to date, delivering performance that's miles ahead of the recent OnePlus 6T. It has a 48-megapixel main sensor, along with an 8MP telephoto lens and 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens. We called it "a fantastic trio" and "one of the best phone cameras out there" in our review.
And still, it's not the best of the best. That honor goes to the Huawei P30 Pro, of course, which has four lenses: a 40MP wide-angle main sensor, 8MP zoom periscope lens, 20MP ultra-wide-angle, and a time-of-flight sensor for depth data.
The megapixel counts don't matter as much as this figure: 10x. Via a combination of optical and digital trickery, the P30 Pro hits a 10x zoom at a frankly mind-blowing level, capturing a staggering amount of detail from far-away sights. It blows past the 5x hybrid zoom of the P20 Pro, and is enough of a perk to set the P30 Pro apart from anything else out there. Standard snaps are great too, of course, but that zoom just puts it over the top.
Verdict: Huawei P30 Pro
Performance: Close, but...
Both of these phones pack in top-end chips built on a 7nm process, with the P30 Pro using Huawei's own Kirin 980 chip first seen in the Mate 20 Pro, while the OnePlus 7 Pro opts for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 seen in a flurry of recent handsets.
As you might expect, both are plenty speedy in everyday usage – but the newer Snapdragon 855 hits higher multi-core peaks in benchmark testing, at least in other handsets. And in our own testing, it hit 11,234 points in Geekbench 4, which is about on par with the iPhone XS Max, the current industry leader. That's really impressive.
Verdict: OnePlus 7 Pro
Battery and perks: P30 packs perks
The Huawei P30 Pro packs a wallop when it comes to battery life, with a 4,200mAh cell onboard. And with a 1080p screen onboard, it won't suck up quite as much of your battery charge as a Quad HD panel might. On the other hand, the OnePlus 7 Pro comes close at 4,000mAh – but indeed, it has that Quad HD screen onboard. You should see a solid bit more uptime with the P30 Pro.
Huawei's phone also offers both wireless charging and reverse wireless charging, the latter of which lets you top up another wirelessly-chargeable phone on the back. The OnePlus 7 Pro has neither feature. Both phones do have an in-screen fingerprint sensor, however, if you're into that kind of thing.
When it comes to storage, however, the OnePlus 7 Pro is hampered by its lack of support for expandable storage, such as microSD. It does come with a hearty 128GB or 256GB internal storage, however. The P30 Pro, on the other hand, comes in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB configurations, and you can plug in one of Huawei's own Nano Memory cards to boost that tally after the fact.
Verdict: Huawei P30 Pro
Verdict: Tough decision
These are both super impressive handsets, and with £250 between their respective starting prices, there's certainly a value aspect in the equation.
Want the best of the best? Right now, that's still the Huawei P30 Pro in our eyes. The OnePlus 7 Pro might have taken more categories in this comparison, but ultimately the camera win is a defining one. There's just nothing else quite like the P30 Pro's 10x zoom functionality, and it's enough to sell us on this handset over all the rest. At £899+, however, it's certainly not cheap.
Meanwhile, the OnePlus 7 Pro is a pretty brilliant alternative starting at just £649, topping the P30 Pro in such categories as screen quality and design. Given the price, it's probably the better choice for the average buyer who wants a top-end flagship and isn't a super camera nut. But if we're talking about best overall, we still have to give the nod to Huawei here.
Winner: Huawei P30 Pro