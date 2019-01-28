Next Big Thing: The featureless phone

All right, granddad: I’m excited about this, even if you want to curl up with a VIC–20. So what’s next?

Stage Two will be to make the tech wafer thin, so you can shove even a giant clown-shoes phone in a wallet. For full-on tablet-style use, your device would be fully unfolded. When you get a call on the Tube (or, as it will be then, the Magical London Hoverrail™), you could fold the thing in half to make it more manageable. And when you’re done, you’d just cram the thing into a pocket.

This is, of course, much further off than the ‘No! Holes: barred!’ phone – early examples are… sub-optimal, with a big ol’ hinge, and an unnerving bump when you try to lay the thing flat. People don’t like notches much, but Stuff suspects ridges in the middle of a screen might be a step too far.

Still, that’s your future: yelling at featureless black rectangles with less personality than a lump of tofu.

Huh. For once, sci-fi pretty much got it right.