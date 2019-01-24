Xiaomi has teased the world's first double-folding smartphone

Origami aficionados of the world, rejoice! Xiaomi has just revealed the first ever double folding phone, and you know what that means… well no, you won't be able to turn you mobile into a crane or water lily. But you will be able to fold it twice, and that's pretty cool. Xiaomi senior vice president shared the news in a tweet, which contained a video showing company president Bin Lin turning a tablet like slate on its side and folding it at both ends to turn it into a more conventional handset. Although we don't know much else about the device, at a glance it looks like a neat way to bridge the gap between larger tablets and more compact smartphones.