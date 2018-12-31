The most anticipated smartphones of 2019

Sure, 2018 was an excellent year for smartphones, but we think 2019 could be even better. Why? Because we've already seen loads and loads of leaks.
They show a next generation of handsets that are sleeker and sexier than before, smoothing out the rough edges of past smartphones while adding more capabilities than ever. And some of them break fascinating new ground, as well, instead of just improving on what's come before.
Want an early look at the next super-phone that'll line your pocket sometime in 2019? Here's what we know so far about the year's biggest and brightest smartphones.
Huawei: P30 + P30 Pro
The Huawei P20 Pro was our favourite phone for the better part of 2018, only to be replaced by the company's own brilliant Mate 20 Pro. Given that, we can't help but be thrilled to find out what's in store for the P30 Pro.
Right now, the leaks are relatively thin. They suggest four back cameras – up from three – in an effort to continue Huawei's camera dominance, as well as a small teardrop notch and a very small chin at the bottom. Huawei's powerful Kirin 980 chip should be onboard, and we hope to see a Quad HD OLED panel like in the Mate 20 Pro.
Rumours point to a very similar-looking standard Huawei P30, albeit with three cameras on the back. It's still early for solid leaks, but a late spring debut (like that of the P20 Pro) makes sense.
(Speculative render via Ben Geskin)
Samsung: Galaxy S10
The Galaxy S9 played it safe and didn't pack quite the same punch as its predecessor, but Samsung won't make that mistake twice, it seems. Leaks suggest that the Galaxy S10 line will use a pinhole camera design on the front, avoiding a large notch by having a tiny cutout just large enough for the front-facing camera(s).
Reports point to a base 6.1in Galaxy S10 model and a larger 6.4in Galaxy S10+, but also a smaller 5.8in Galaxy S10 Lite (purportedly shown up top wearing a case) with a flat screen instead of a curved one. All will pack the new Exynos 8920 chip, or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 in some territories. In terms of camera count, you should see three on the back of the S10 and S10+, and two on the back of the S10 Lite. Meanwhile, the S10 and S10 Lite should have one up front, with two on the S10+.
Gizmodo suggests a 20 February reveal for the phones at a Samsung Unpacked event, with an 8 March release to follow. The site points to a £799 price for the base Galaxy S10, with the Galaxy S10+ bumping up to £899 and the S10 Lite dropping to £669.
And that may not be all of them: the Wall Street Journal reports that a super-premium edition, called "Beyond X" internally, will have a huge 6.7in display and six total cameras (three each on the front and back). The phone, which may launch after the other versions, will also pack 5G network support. That's not expected from the base trio of handsets.
(Speculative render via Ben Geskin)
Samsung: Galaxy X foldable phone
The Galaxy S10 won't be Samsung's only big smartphone release in 2019: we'll also finally, finally get the company's long-in-the-works foldable handset. Samsung debuted the tech at its Developers Conference in November, showing a phone with a smaller outer screen and a much larger, tablet-esque screen available once you unfold the thing.
It's been rumoured as the "Galaxy X" or "Galaxy F," with a modest 4.5in display (840x1960) on the outside and a lavish 7.3in Infinity Flex Display (1536x2152) inside, both at 420ppi. Most likely, it'll feature the same Exynos 8920 flagship processor as the S10, but that's just speculation for now.
Reports suggest a full launch and release in March, with a price that could convert to about £1,350. Look, innovation ain't cheap, and this one's surely targeted at the early-adopter die-hards who don't mind shelling out extra for a cool new trick.
Apple: Next iPhones
As of now, there aren't a lot of strong rumours and leaks out there about the 2019 iPhones, although we expect to see successors to the iPhone XS (shown), iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR around the same annual September target that Apple prefers.
The rumours are all over the place as of now. All three phones might use OLED displays… or they may not. The pricier models could follow the iPhone XR's lead and drop 3D Touch support… or maybe not. Apple Pencil support? That's been rumoured, too.
One recent rumour suggests that the new 2019 iPhones will not come with 5G network support – so if that's something you want ASAP, you may not get it from the next iPhone. At this point, however, it's too early to put much stock into any of these rumours and reports.
We'll get juicier and surely firmer details as the year goes on, though. After all, the Apple rumour mill never disappoints.
Nokia: Nokia 9
We've been waiting and waiting for Nokia's rumoured new flagship phone, but the wait may soon be over: the Nokia 9 will reportedly be revealed in late January.
And it's packing heat when it comes to the camera setup. Numerous leaks point to a penta-camera array on the back, with a cluster of five cameras along with the flash and sensors. That's wild, but that's exactly what we want to see from Nokia: something bold and flashy, recalling the brand's past glory days.
Leaks suggest that the front won't be nearly as exciting, with a fair amount of bezel around a 5.9in Quad HD OLED panel, although it's rumoured to have an in-display fingerprint sensor. The purported Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip will be plenty powerful, although probably quickly outdated by the incoming 855.
Also, the rumoured price around £999 will put it in rare territory… and out of reach for a lot of prospective buyers. But given that much-leaked camera setup, we can't help but be excited to see what Nokia has in store here.
(Speculative render via OnLeaks)