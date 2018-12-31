The most anticipated smartphones of 2019

The Galaxy S9 played it safe and didn't pack quite the same punch as its predecessor, but Samsung won't make that mistake twice, it seems. Leaks suggest that the Galaxy S10 line will use a pinhole camera design on the front, avoiding a large notch by having a tiny cutout just large enough for the front-facing camera(s).

Reports point to a base 6.1in Galaxy S10 model and a larger 6.4in Galaxy S10+, but also a smaller 5.8in Galaxy S10 Lite (purportedly shown up top wearing a case) with a flat screen instead of a curved one. All will pack the new Exynos 8920 chip, or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 in some territories. In terms of camera count, you should see three on the back of the S10 and S10+, and two on the back of the S10 Lite. Meanwhile, the S10 and S10 Lite should have one up front, with two on the S10+.

Gizmodo suggests a 20 February reveal for the phones at a Samsung Unpacked event, with an 8 March release to follow. The site points to a £799 price for the base Galaxy S10, with the Galaxy S10+ bumping up to £899 and the S10 Lite dropping to £669.

And that may not be all of them: the Wall Street Journal reports that a super-premium edition, called "Beyond X" internally, will have a huge 6.7in display and six total cameras (three each on the front and back). The phone, which may launch after the other versions, will also pack 5G network support. That's not expected from the base trio of handsets.

(Speculative render via Ben Geskin)