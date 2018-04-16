Miniature heroes: six mini retro-gaming consoles we want to see

When Nintendo resurrected the NES in shrunken form, it had no idea what it had unleashed. Frantic shoppers punched each-other’s teeth out for a chance to own the diminutive console and make their thumbs ache reacquainting themselves with Super Mario Bros. and Mega Man 2.

The SNES soon followed, and others have got in on the act: there’s now a tiny C64, and Sega’s announced a Mega Drive Mini.

But these consoles are so dinky that there’s still loads of room under our telly. So Stuff demands to see the following retro consoles (as zapped by shrink-ray) before Santa shows up drunk in December. And, no, one of them isn’t the Amstrad CPC Mini. We’re not masochists.