The major new features coming to Apple Airpods Pro

There's precious little the AirPods Pro can't do. Make and receive calls with ease? Check. Play music with panache? Check. ANC to block out unwanted noise and a transparancy mode for heightening those noises around you? Yep.
On top of that you get 4 hours of listening time with 24 hours more juice in the case. There's one thing we can't ignore is that the price tag seems a little steep. But after the jamboree that is Apple's WWDC 2020, Apple has announced that the Airpods Pro are about to get some serious updates and might be worth the splurge. Namely - spacial audio and the ability to seamless switch from one device to another.
Prick up your ears.
1) Apple introduce 'Spacial Audio'
In short, Apple wants to bring surround sound to the humble buds, to give you a full fat immersive experience.
It does this partly though adjusting frequencies in each bud so that sounds can be virtually placed anywhere. It also employs head-tracking using the gyroscope and accelerometer within each bud and will re-calibrate sound whenever you tilt or move your head.
It will support technologies such as 5.1, 7.1 and even Dolby Atmos sound. This could be amazing for movies, only we've had no word on when this will be rolled out, so we'll just sit tight until further notice.
2) Automatic switching from devices
This firmware update will mean that your 'buds will be smart enough to switch between devices and audio inputs. That can make your life slightly less hassle as you won't need to worry about the drop out between watching a trailer on your iPhone and then having to answer a video call through your MacBook. And yes, it's exclusive to Apple devices.
This new feature, which is part of iOS 14, is coming to second gen Airpods, Airpods Pro, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro and Beats Solo Pro.