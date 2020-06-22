The major new features coming to Apple Airpods Pro

There's precious little the AirPods Pro can't do. Make and receive calls with ease? Check. Play music with panache? Check. ANC to block out unwanted noise and a transparancy mode for heightening those noises around you? Yep.

On top of that you get 4 hours of listening time with 24 hours more juice in the case. There's one thing we can't ignore is that the price tag seems a little steep. But after the jamboree that is Apple's WWDC 2020, Apple has announced that the Airpods Pro are about to get some serious updates and might be worth the splurge. Namely - spacial audio and the ability to seamless switch from one device to another.

Prick up your ears.