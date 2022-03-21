It’s smart home week on Stuff in association with eufy

Feeling a bit overwhelmed by the unnecessarily complicated smart home? We’ve decided to try and simplify things with a week-long online takeover to get you up-to-speed with the best products to join the dots of your connected abode.

It’s no wonder that many are bewildered by the choices available in terms of smart home tech. And because everything seems so complicated people tend to give up. So we’ve attempted to unravel the smart home maze with the products we think are worth your money.

Coming your way over the course of the next five days you’ll find a series of guides to smart home tech plus the latest gear to try whichever smart home ecosystem you’re using at the moment.

Check back here each day as we’ll be adding fresh slices of content and in case you miss anything sign up to the Stuff newsletter and you’ll get everything to your inbox.

Smart home week so far