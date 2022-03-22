eufy RoboVac: the smarter way to keep your home clean

Some of the smartest home technology you can buy right now is in some pretty unexpected devices: fancy an AI-powered vacuum cleaner? We do, because that tech isn’t a gimmick: eufy’s incredible RoboVac X8 uses artificial intelligence to automatically map and memorise every room, calculating the fastest and most efficient route to clean every floor from corner to corner. If you can think of a billion things you’d rather do than vacuum the floors, it’s a fantastic time-saver.

The RoboVac X8 can also detect obstacles in real time – great if you have kids or pets – and re-route around them. And as it uses lasers to find its way around, it can clean even in low light. It connects to your phone via Wi-Fi, enabling you to send it to specific spots for an instant clean or set areas where you don’t want it to go. You can also command it with Alexa and Google Assistant for the ultimate in hands-free control.

In the hair tonight

That’s not all: eufy has also managed to pack some very powerful cleaning tech into a compact case, with twin turbines each delivering 2000pa of incredible suction power. If you’re a pet owner you’ll know how hard pet hair can be to pick up, but the RoboVac X8 can pick up nearly 60% more than its predecessors. And it does this without requiring constant emptying: its clever UltraPack Dust-Compression takes advantage of those powerful turbines to tightly pack the incoming dust into the collector, increasing the volume efficiency by 127% so it can clean more rooms for longer.

The standard RoboVac X8 is a technological triumph, but see also the X8 Hybrid: it delivers all the great features of the X8, but also has a mopping function, enabling you to vacuum and mop your floors at the same time.

Play

I predict a quiet

If you thought a robot vacuum was way beyond your budget, check out the RoboVac G20. Like the X8 it’s app-controlled with tons of smart features and Alexa compatibility, and with 2500pa of suction power it makes light work of even the dustiest floors. At just 55dB it’s super-quiet too, and its compact dimensions means it slides easily under sofas and other furniture – such as dressers and beds – to clean the bits of a room that you can’t see.

Play

And eufy has also put some powerful technology into its handheld cleaners. The eufy HomeVac H30 Mate is a cordless vacuum cleaner with an incredibly strong motor delivering 16,000pa for up to 20 minutes. That’s enough power and stamina to make light work of your entire car, to get rid of pet hair from upholstery and to clean up kitchen spills. Somehow eufy has managed to cram that powerful motor into a handheld that’s ultra-small and ultra-light, and some really clever design means that despite the small size there’s an impressively large dust box that means fewer trips to the bin to empty it.

Play

Oh, and eufy also offers the RoboVac G20 Hybrid. As with the X8 Hybrid, it delivers all the great features of the standard model and adds a mop too – so you can send it off to vacuum and wipe your floors at the same time, leaving nothing but sparkling surfaces behind.

Find out more about the whole eufy range at uk.eufylife.com