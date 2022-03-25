The little helper: Amazon Echo Dot

Like its bigger sibling below, the updated Echo Dot takes the form of a ball. Replacing the hard plastic puck that came before, this fabric-covered take on Marvin the Paranoid Android in disguise as a Magic 8-Ball feels playful yet classical. Available in black or light grey, its soft styling will match most decors, the only interruption to its orb-alicious aesthetic being the power cable.

There are buttons up top for volume and privacy, plus an ‘Alexa’ button to save you saying the magic word out loud. The Dot with Clock costs £10 more than the basic model, and for that extra tenner you get a fair bit of utility: beyond showing off the time, it can highlight if a timer or alarm is set, and displays the volume while you’re changing it.

If you’re Alexa-literate it couldn’t be easier to set up, with the Android and iOS app hand-holding you through the process. Sound quality is surprisingly mighty for such a teeny gadget. Bass is where it inevitably falls short – but for listening to the radio or audiobooks, and as a smart speaker, this cutey gets the job done